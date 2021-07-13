Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Sam’s Club expands Scan and Go solution

By Dan Berthiaume
chainstoreage.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam’s Club wants to make it easier for consumers to shop its stores — and have items shipped to their homes. The warehouse club chain, a subsidiary of Walmart, is piloting a new delivery feature for its in-store contactless, “Scan & Go” mobile payment solution that it debuted in 2016. The new pilot enables shoppers to place direct-to-home orders in the aisle by scanning merchandise included in the program. With one digital transaction, customers can purchase an item and schedule delivery, usually within three to five business days. The new feature, called Scan & Ship, is integrated into the Scan & Go solution in the Sam’s Club app.

chainstoreage.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Scanning#Warehouse Club#Solution#Software#Scan Go#Scan Ship#The Scan Go#Near Field Communication#Nfc#Vp#Sam S Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
NFL
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Walmart
Related
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Hybrid Physical-Digital Buying Experiences Lead Post-Pandemic Trends

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Vikram Dhawan, vice president and senior project leader at Kount, discusses how the pandemic has combined physical and digital experiences by giving consumers more ways to engage with their favorite brands.
Technologythefastmode.com

Shentel Selects CSG’s Cloud-based Field Service Management Solution

Shentel, a leading provider of telecoms services across the mid-Atlantic United States, has selected CSG’s cloud-based Field Service Management solution to accelerate the company’s business transformation and deliver critical, high-speed broadband services to rural and underserved markets. With CSG as the backbone of Shentel’s operating support systems, the company has...
SoftwarePosted by
pymnts

EKA Launches Touchless, Cloud-Based Freight Management

EKA Solutions Inc. on Monday (July 26) launched a cloud-based, touchless trading and execution Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform through the EKA Supply Chain TMS. “EKA's touchless solution enables supply chain participants – carrier, broker or shipper – using the EKA supply chain Omni-TMS to benefit from the highest level of real-time automation when trading and executing loads with their trusted freight partners,” said JJ Singh, founder and CEO for EKA Solutions, Inc., in the announcement.
RetailPosted by
pymnts

User Experience Drives Irrevocable Change In Retail And Consumer Industries

In A Decade of Digital Transformation in 12 Months, 46 C-suite executives spoke with PYMNTS for its Q2 eBook on what the world will look like as recovery rolls on and the next iteration of normal rolls out. In this excerpt, Manish Jain, global solutions head of J.P. Morgan, discusses how the pandemic required retailers of all sizes to ramp up their digital presence as consumers quickly shifted their shopping behaviors online, thus pushing businesses across the globe into a period of rapid digital transformation.
Technologyprogressivegrocer.com

FoodStorm Signs 8 More Grocers to Automate Catering/Prepared Foods

Fast-growing catering software provider FoodStorm has signed eight new U.S. grocery customers since March 2021, including independent grocers DeCicco & Sons, Cardiff Seaside Market, Village Market, Fruit Center Marketplace and Caraluzzi's Markets. All of these grocers are or will be using FoodStorm’s software to automate the entire catering/prepared foods ordering,...
TechnologyAmerican Banker

Mobile wallets find their home in the future of POS

Changes in shopping and payment habits take time to evolve, many taking years before achieving widespread adoption — that is, until COVID-19. Overnight retailers were forced to address matters of health and safety for their shoppers and adjust to new demands for contactless payments, online shopping, curbside pickup and delivery. Out of all of this, a new payment star was born — the mobile wallet. No longer a solution in search of a problem, a star underdelivering on a promise. Instead wallet adoption was jumpstarted as consumers are finding them to be a safer way to pay and merchants have quickly expanded their acceptance. As a result, wallets are experiencing a surge in usage, particularly among Gen Z and millennials, thereby, cementing their role in the future of POS.
Cell Phonesthepaypers.com

Sam's Club announces new Scan&Go feature in Mexico

Sam’s Club has announced a new feature that allows Mexico-based consumers to to pay for their purchases using their phone. According to Mexico News Daily, the Scan&Go feature has been in operation for more than three years in the US-based stores but has now arrived in Mexico to coincide with the the supermarket chain’s 30th anniversary in the country.
California Statechainstoreage.com

Regional convenience chain debuts ‘scan and go’ shopping

Loop Neighborhood is introducing an autonomous, frictionless shopping experience at two stores in the Bay area. Based in Fremont, Calif., Loop Neighborhood operates more than 40 stores across the state of California. The convenience retailer is expanding an existing partnership with autonomous shopping platform provider AiFi to introduce the vendor’s computer vision, camera-only platform to its existing stores in California, starting with two Bay Area locations.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
pymnts

Sam’s Club Touts 90 Pct Re-Use Rate For Its Touchless Checkout And Delivery Tech

With the rise in online grocery occasioned by the pandemic, consumers have grown used to being in control of their shopping journey. The digital buying experience is, after all, entirely self-guided. Now, with the return to shopping in brick-and-mortar grocery stores, many consumers are noticing, more than ever before, how much of the experience is left up to other people, relying on associates for information about inventory and waiting in long lines for cashiers to ring one’s items up. Leading retailers are finding ways to put the experience back into shoppers’ hands, as they have come to expect.
ShoppingCult of Mac

Save more with a year-long Sam’s Club membership for $19.99

Walmart ranked as the world’s largest company by revenue in 2020, experiencing a 79% boost in e-commerce sales as a result of the pandemic. Similarly, Sam’s Club also boomed for pandemic-related reasons — it’s preferable to stock up on bulk items and save hundreds each shopping trip. While small businesses...
Retailnwaonline.com

Sam's Club testing option to shop, ship

Sam's Club, the warehouse division of Walmart Inc., is testing a service called Scan & Ship that lets in-club shoppers order items to be delivered to their homes. Scan & Ship is integrated into the Scan & Go feature in the Sam's Club app. Members can order items while in the store and have them shipped to their homes, usually within three to five business days.
Cell Phonesadvocatemag.com

Sam’s Club Now on Greenville testing new feature on Scan & Go app

The Sam’s Club Now on Greenville Avenue is testing a new feature on its Scan & Go app that is meant to simplify purchases of large items. Now, when a customer is shopping in store and wants to buy an item that would be hard to take home, they can use the Scan & Go app. They just scan a bar code or shelf tag of the item, and it gets added to their bill. Customers can also choose different colors or sizes of the item and expect to have it delivered within five business days.
Grocery & Supermakettechacute.com

Grabango: A Scan-And-Go Grocery PoS Solution

Anyone who’s ever gone grocery shopping before knows the struggle of a long checkout. After all that work, the copious amounts of energy exerted in picking the perfect apple, the pressure of selecting the right amount of ground beef, and deciding whether it’s a prudent financial decision to buy a family-sized box of Oreos all for oneself, all while schlepping a shopping cart all around the store, the last thing anyone still wants to do is stand in a line for who knows how long, unload all the groceries that were so perfectly placed in the cart onto the checkout station, and have to put it all back in again. Startup company Grabango thinks they have found a solution, an app that flips the grocery world upside down.
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Sam’s Club Trials Scan & Ship Feature For In-Store Shopping

Sam’s Club is piloting a new Scan & Ship feature that enables in-store shoppers to scan items for direct-to-home shipping. The tool is part of the store’s Scan & Go tool and is integrated within its smartphone app. “We challenge ourselves every day to develop and execute convenient solutions that...
NFLSupermarket News

Sam’s Club pilots Scan & Ship service in three clubs

Sam’s Club has begun testing a new in-store service that provides a ship-to-home option straight from the aisle. Called Scan & Ship, the service enables members to use the Sam’s Club mobile app to scan a product QR code — on a shelf tag or the package — for eligible merchandise and place a direct-to-home order, the Walmart-owned warehouse club chain said Tuesday. The program leverages Sam’s Club’s Scan & Go service, which allows members to scan items with their smartphone as they shop and pay through the retailer’s app, skipping the checkout line.
Credits & Loanschainstoreage.com

Store-only credit cards in comeback — but retailers go to new payment preferences

Payments with private-label credit cards picked up after dropping sharply during the pandemic. Transactions and dollar volume for private-label (store-only) credit cards dropped sharply with the onset of COVID-19, but experienced recovery in the second half of 2020, with receivables estimated at $142 billion for that year, according to Packaged Facts’ Private Label Credit Cards in the U.S.

Comments / 0

Community Policy