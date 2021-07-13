Cancel
Vaccine passport firm says system could be 'redeployed' as a national ID card

Cover picture for the articleOne of the companies involved in the Covid-19 vaccine passport has said that the system could be "redeployed" as a national ID card, amid concerns over “mission creep”. As Boris Johnson urged nightclubs and venues with large crowds to adopt Covid-19 certification as a condition of entry, MPs and campaigners warned that the system was “intrusive” and raised the possibility of discrimination.

Boris Johnson
Government wasted £2.1bn on PPE that was useless, says new report

The Government squandered at least £2 billion in taxpayers’ money on personal protective equipment of such poor quality it cannot be used in the NHS, a report has warned - five times higher than official estimates. Some 2.1 billion items of personal protective equipment (PPE) have so far been deemed...
Cyber attacks on council workers increase over 200 percent

Local councils have faced the same pressure as commercial businesses to have people working at home during the pandemic. But a new report shows attacks on UK councils' remote workers rose by 213 percent from March 2020 compared to the previous year. Freedom of Information (FOI) requests made by technology...
The Independent

Government could force nightclubs to use Covid passports, says No 10

Boris Johnson’s government will make the use of Covid “passports” mandatory for all nightclubs in England if venues owners do not use certification voluntarily, No 10 has said.Thousands of people danced the night away at “Freedom Day” parties starting at midnight after venues were given allowed to open for the first time in almost 18 months.Asked about concerns that clubs will help the virus spread, Downing Street said venue owners may still be forced to use certification so clubbers can prove they are fully-vaccinated or have tested negative.“We encourage nightclubs to use the Covid pass – many of them...
Vaccine passports could be used by workplaces, Government suggests

Vaccine passports could be used by workplaces, the Government suggested last night, as it hailed 10.4 million people signing up to use the NHS app. In a move that will alarm Tory MPs, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) appeared to hint that the use of Covid status certification could be a useful tool in helping people return to the office.
Are COVID-19 vaccine passports fair?

At the age of 18 I very excitedly packed my bags and headed off for what turned into two years working on a charity hospital ship off the coast of West Africa. Prior to going I was given a list of vaccinations I needed, including yellow fever, hepatitis B, MMR and tetanus/diphtheria.
Some worry a NJ COVID vaccine passport could soon be coming

New Jersey residents can now download the new Docket app that lets you conveniently store your COVID vaccination information on your phone, or retrieve it if it was lost or damaged. But some people are voicing concern about the app and how it could be used in the not-too-distant future.
Live Coronavirus latest news: A third of England still at risk of infection from delta variant, government adviser warns

A third of the population in England is still susceptible to being infected with the Delta variant of Covid-19, according to a scientific adviser. Professor Matt Keeling, from the University of Warwick and a member of Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M), which informs ministers, said by July 19, there will have been 15.3 million symptomatic and asymptomatic infections in the country.
UK government halts GP data sharing scheme after 'mistakes' were made

The government has halted its controversial GP data sharing scheme, following Lord Bethell admitting 'mistakes' have been made in the way the programme has been run and managed. The launch was previously delayed by three months, with patients being given the option to opt out of plans to share GP...
EU wants to ban anonymous crypto wallets

The European Union has announced wanting to forbid service providers to offer the creation of crypto wallets without the customer's personal data in the future. Service providers who offer the creation of online wallets currently do not require licenses, and a wallet can be created without specifying any personal data. In the future, data such as name and address should be compulsory and anonymous wallets are to be completely banned.
Vaccine passports opposed by pub and nightclub bosses amid fears all hospitality could be included in scheme

Plans to make vaccine passports mandatory in nightclubs have been branded a “big worry” for the hospitality industry amid fears all venues could be forced to use them. Business minister Paul Scully today said ministers aren’t “ruling anything out” as he hinted plans for vaccine passports from September could move beyond proposals for nightclubs spelled out by Boris Johnson yesterday.

