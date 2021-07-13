Vaccine passport firm says system could be 'redeployed' as a national ID card
One of the companies involved in the Covid-19 vaccine passport has said that the system could be "redeployed" as a national ID card, amid concerns over “mission creep”. As Boris Johnson urged nightclubs and venues with large crowds to adopt Covid-19 certification as a condition of entry, MPs and campaigners warned that the system was “intrusive” and raised the possibility of discrimination.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0