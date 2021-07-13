Vaccine passport firm says system could be 'redeployed' as a national ID card

Boris Johnson’s government will make the use of Covid “passports” mandatory for all nightclubs in England if venues owners do not use certification voluntarily, No 10 has said.Thousands of people danced the night away at “Freedom Day” parties starting at midnight after venues were given allowed to open for the first time in almost 18 months.Asked about concerns that clubs will help the virus spread, Downing Street said venue owners may still be forced to use certification so clubbers can prove they are fully-vaccinated or have tested negative.“We encourage nightclubs to use the Covid pass – many of them...