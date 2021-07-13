Save $70 on a Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum

Get a vacuum that’s always ready for you with the Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner. It boasts 90 minutes of runtime thanks to its large LiPO battery. It also has fast recharging capabilities and can go from empty to full in only 2.5 hours. What’s more, a 480-watt motor delivers 160 AW of continuous suction power to lift dirt. Additionally, the HEPA filter captures particles down to 0.3 microns in size. So it removes pollutants and allergens. Best of all, since the H7 weighs just 3.2 lbs, you can easily lift it to reach tricky areas. Moreover, the accessories attach to most magnetic surfaces for flexible storage. Furthermore, the multisurface brush lets you clean deeply on either carpet or hardwood floors. Also, an OLED screen has a child lock to stop accidental use. Finally, the washable and reusable filters and dustbin make this vacuum super convenient to own.