On 15 August, 1998, the small market town of Omagh in Northern Ireland was rocked by a massive bomb that killed 29 people and sparked outrage locally and around the world. At Belfast High Court on Friday a judge ruled there was a "real prospect" that the atrocity could have been prevented.Mr Justice Mark Horner recommended that both the UK and Irish governments carry out investigations into the bombing.“I am satisfied that certain grounds when considered separately or together give rise to plausible allegations that there was a real prospect of preventing the Omagh bombing," he said.What happened?The Real IRA,...