Labour has accused Priti Patel of “not even bothering” to appear for an urgent Commons question on the prevalence of racism on social media after abuse was directed at three black England footballers.Nick Thomas-Symonds, the shadow home secretary, also reiterated his call for both Boris Johnson and Ms Patel to apologise for failing to speak out against those who booed the national team as they took the knee in protest at racism.It comes after Ms Patel, who condemned the abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after the Euros final, was accused of having “stoke[d] the fire” of...