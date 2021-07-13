Milford waste hauler sentenced to 4 years in prison for illegal dumping
MILFORD, Ohio — A Milford, Ohio, waste hauler has been sentenced to four years in prison. Donald Combs, 53, was sentenced this week after pleading guilty in April to eight felonies: three counts of illegal open dumping of solid waste, two counts of illegal operation of a solid waste facility without a license, two counts of violating Ohio EPA environmental protection orders and one count of illegal open burning of solid wastes.www.wlwt.com
