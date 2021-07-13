Cancel
Milford, OH

Milford waste hauler sentenced to 4 years in prison for illegal dumping

By WLWT Digital Staff
WLWT 5
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILFORD, Ohio — A Milford, Ohio, waste hauler has been sentenced to four years in prison. Donald Combs, 53, was sentenced this week after pleading guilty in April to eight felonies: three counts of illegal open dumping of solid waste, two counts of illegal operation of a solid waste facility without a license, two counts of violating Ohio EPA environmental protection orders and one count of illegal open burning of solid wastes.

