The Red Sox draft class is in the books, and we’ve had just about a day to sit with it. Obviously it goes without saying that most of us are not experts about these players. We haven’t been traveling the United States over the last year getting looks at junior college players, for example. Most of us didn’t watch all of the Florida Gators games this spring, which would have helped as the Red Sox grabbed two players from that lineup. But, we have read what there is to read about the players and we have at least a feel for what the Red Sox did this week.