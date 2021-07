As the 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers assembled together at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for the first day of training camp on Thursday, we were also graced with a media session from head coach Mike Tomlin. For that reason, it is the glorious return of the “players mentioned” article after a nearly 5-week absence since minicamp in June. Remember these are current players where a specific question was asked during the Q&A period, although there were not any players mentioned in the opening statement. Coach Tomlin also answered question in regards to Vince Williams and David DeCastro.