Los Angeles, CA

US health official says COVID-19 boosters could risk more serious side effects

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA health care worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease vaccination in Los Angeles, California, Jan. 7, 2021. (Lucy Nicholson, Reuters) — WASHINGTON – The United States isreviewing the need for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine among residents who have already been vaccinated but needs to see more data to know if additional shots could raise people's risk of serious side effects, a U.S. health official said Tuesday.

