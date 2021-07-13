US health official says COVID-19 boosters could risk more serious side effects

Even though the medical community largely credits the existing COVID-19 vaccines with finally bringing case numbers down nationwide, many have also questioned how long it might be before a booster shot would be needed to keep the shots effective. The emergence of the highly contagious Delta variant has health officials questioning this more urgently, as data on how much protection Johnson & Johnson's single shot or the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines' two-dose regimen offers against the new strain slowly comes in. But an official from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now warning that there may be "severe" side effects associated with a third shot of vaccine, pushing back on the idea a booster may be needed just yet.