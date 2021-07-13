US health official says COVID-19 boosters could risk more serious side effects
A health care worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease vaccination in Los Angeles, California, Jan. 7, 2021. (Lucy Nicholson, Reuters) — WASHINGTON – The United States isreviewing the need for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine among residents who have already been vaccinated but needs to see more data to know if additional shots could raise people's risk of serious side effects, a U.S. health official said Tuesday.www.ksl.com
