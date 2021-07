CHASSELL — James Frank Burcar, passed on July 8, 2021, in Houghton. He was born May 14, 1948, in Winona, Michigan. Jim Burcar founded Burcar Logging and Burcar Construction in the early 1980s, which employed more than 90 U.P. workers during their busiest times in the later 80’s and 90s. Jim was known for his strong work ethic, and many enjoyed working both with, and for Jim, as part of the Burcar “Family.”