Having spent part of her childhood in Vietnam, Linh Le Kim recalls the regular pleas she’d make to her parents to take her to get some che after dinner. When one of them would give in, they’d ride together on a scooter to one of the casual spots where locals would convene to chat, while sampling their choice from the “bajillion different types” of the dessert soup, often served in a glass and eaten with a spoon. Served hot or cold, che, sometimes also considered a pudding or beverage, is dotted with various combinations of jellies, fruits, and beans, bobbing in a sweetened, milky liquid.