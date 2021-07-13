Cancel
Challenges in genetic testing: clinician variant interpretation processes and the impact on clinical care

By Courtney Berrios, Emily A. Hurley, Laurel Willig, Isabelle Thiffault, Carol Saunders, Tomi Pastinen, Kathy Goggin, Emily Farrow
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEfforts have been made to standardize laboratory variant interpretation, but clinicians are ultimately tasked with clinical correlation and application of genetic test results in patient care. This study aimed to explore processes clinicians utilize when reviewing and returning genetic test results, and how they impact patient care. Methods. Medical geneticists,...

Age-dependent appearance of SARS-CoV-2 entry sites in mouse chemosensory systems reflects COVID-19 anosmia-ageusia symptoms

COVID-19 pandemic has given rise to a collective scientific effort to study its viral causing agent SARS-CoV-2. Research is focusing in particular on its infection mechanisms and on the associated-disease symptoms. Interestingly, this environmental pathogen directly affects the human chemosensory systems leading to anosmia and ageusia. Evidence for the presence of the cellular entry sites of the virus, the ACE2/TMPRSS2 proteins, has been reported in non-chemosensory cells in the rodent’s nose and mouth, missing a direct correlation between the symptoms reported in patients and the observed direct viral infection in human sensory cells. Here, mapping the gene and protein expression of ACE2/TMPRSS2 in the mouse olfactory and gustatory cells, we precisely identify the virus target cells to be of basal and sensory origin and reveal the age-dependent appearance of viral entry-sites. Our results propose an alternative interpretation of the human viral-induced sensory symptoms and give investigative perspectives on animal models.
Comparison of liver biopsies before and after direct-acting antiviral therapy for hepatitis C and correlation with clinical outcome

Direct-acting antivirals (DAA) have replaced interferon (IFN)-based therapies for hepatitis C virus. In this retrospective clinical study, we examined differences in histopathologic features in paired liver biopsies collected from the same patient before and after DAA and correlated these findings with clinical outcome. Biopsies (n = 19) were evaluated by quantitative imaging analysis to measure steatosis and fibrosis. Most patients had decreased steatosis in their post-treatment, follow-up biopsies. However, one patient had a striking increase in steatosis (from 0.86 to 6.32%) and later developed decompensated cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). This patient had a marked increase in fibrosis between biopsies, with a CPA of 6.74 to 32.02. Another patient, who already had bridging fibrosis at the time of her pre-treatment biopsy, developed cholangiocarcinoma after DAA. Even though the overall inflammatory activity in the post-treatment biopsies significantly decreased after treatment, 60% of patients had persistent portal lymphocytic inflammation. In summary, DAAs decreased steatosis and hepatic inflammation in most patients, although some may have persistence of lymphocytic portal inflammation. Patients known to have advanced fibrosis at treatment initiation and who have other risk factors for ongoing liver injury, such as steatosis, should be followed closely for the development of adverse outcomes, such as portal hypertension and primary liver cancers.
Prediction of corneal graft rejection using central endothelium/Descemet’s membrane complex thickness in high-risk corneal transplants

To determine whether measurements of Endothelium/Descemet complex thickness (En/DMT) are of predictive value for corneal graft rejection after high-risk corneal transplantation, we conducted this prospective, single-center, observational case series including sixty eyes (60 patients) at high risk for corneal graft rejection (GR) because of previous immunologic graft failure or having at least two quadrants of stromal vascularization. Patients underwent corneal transplant. At 1st, 3rd, 6th, 9th, and 12th postoperative month, HD-OCT imaging of the cornea was performed, and the corneal status was determined clinically at each visit by a masked cornea specialist. Custom-built segmentation tomography algorithm was used to measure the central En/DMT. Relationships between baseline factors and En/DMT were explored. Time dependent covariate Cox survival regression was used to assess the effect of post-operative En/DMT changes during follow up. A longitudinal repeated measures model was used to assess the relationship between En/DMT and graft status. Outcome measures included graft rejection, central Endothelium/Descemet’s complex thickness, and central corneal thickness (CCT). In patients with GR (35%), the central En/DMT increased significantly 5.3 months (95% CI: 2, 11) prior to the clinical diagnosis of GR, while it remained stable in patients without GR. During the 1-year follow up, the rejected grafts have higher mean pre-rejection En/DMTs (p = 0.01), compared to CCTs (p = 0.7). For En/DMT ≥ 18 µm cut-off (at any pre-rejection visit), the Cox proportional hazard ratio was 6.89 (95% CI: 2.03, 23.4; p = 0.002), and it increased to 9.91 (95% CI: 3.32, 29.6; p < 0.001) with a ≥ 19 µm cut-off. In high-risk corneal transplants, the increase in En/DMT allowed predicting rejection prior to the clinical diagnosis.
Clinical genetics—it’s polygenic

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. The contribution of deleterious genetic variants to severe disease phenotypes is well established. In this issue of EJHG we publish further examples. Buelow et al. report novel SPTBN4 variants that cause a neurodevelopmental disorder with hypotonia, neuropathy and deafness [1]. Knapp et al. establish bi-allelic variants in MCM3 and MCM7 as a cause of Meier-Gorlin syndrome [2]. Genome sequencing of large cohorts is fundamental to identifying and characterizing disease causing genetic variation. Runolfsdottir uses this approach to identify the allele frequency of genetic variants causing adenosine phosphoribosyltransferase deficiency [3]. Importantly they provide evidence that this condition is not likely to be underdiagnosed. Despite decades of work linking variation in single genes to disease phenotypes, the extensive phenotypic variation in many of these conditions remains unexplained. Mosaicism for genetic variants could explain some phenotypic variants. Angelini et al. describe the example of mosaicism for SPAST variants in spastic paraperesis [4]. Modifying genetic variants could also explain phenotypic heterogeneity. Whitworth et al. describe digenic variation in SDHA and PALB2 in an unusual cancer [5]. For more common phenotypic traits and disorders the contribution of polygenic variation is becoming better understood. Aguirre presents a novel analysis of polygenic risk scores to enable finer scale investigation of genetic drivers of complex traits [6]. Andersen reviews the contribution of polygenic variation to a common heart disease—atrial fibrillation [7]. We hope you find this month’s edition informative and an enjoyable read.
Effective variant filtering and expected candidate variant yield in studies of rare human disease

In studies of families with rare disease, it is common to screen for de novo mutations, as well as recessive or dominant variants that explain the phenotype. However, the filtering strategies and software used to prioritize high-confidence variants vary from study to study. In an effort to establish recommendations for rare disease research, we explore effective guidelines for variant (SNP and INDEL) filtering and report the expected number of candidates for de novo dominant, recessive, and autosomal dominant modes of inheritance. We derived these guidelines using two large family-based cohorts that underwent whole-genome sequencing, as well as two family cohorts with whole-exome sequencing. The filters are applied to common attributes, including genotype-quality, sequencing depth, allele balance, and population allele frequency. The resulting guidelines yield ~10 candidate SNP and INDEL variants per exome, and 18 per genome for recessive and de novo dominant modes of inheritance, with substantially more candidates for autosomal dominant inheritance. For family-based, whole-genome sequencing studies, this number includes an average of three de novo, ten compound heterozygous, one autosomal recessive, four X-linked variants, and roughly 100 candidate variants following autosomal dominant inheritance. The slivar software we developed to establish and rapidly apply these filters to VCF files is available at https://github.com/brentp/slivar under an MIT license, and includes documentation and recommendations for best practices for rare disease analysis.
Glaucoma Prediction Improved by New Genetic Test

Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that can cause vision loss and blindness by damaging a nerve in the back of the eye called the optic nerve. It is the second leading cause of blindness worldwide and can be difficult to predict and diagnose. Researchers are looking for new ways to predict glaucoma before onset. A new study by Flinders University, the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute, and other collaborators reveals a new genetic test for glaucoma. The researchers say the test has the ability to identify 15 times more people at high risk of glaucoma than an existing genetic test.
Strictly regulated agonist-dependent activation of AMPA-R is the key characteristic of TAK-653 for robust synaptic responses and cognitive improvement

Agonistic profiles of AMPA receptor (AMPA-R) potentiators may be associated with seizure risk and bell-shaped dose-response effects. Here, we report the pharmacological characteristics of a novel AMPA-R potentiator, TAK-653, which exhibits minimal agonistic properties. TAK-653 bound to the ligand binding domain of recombinant AMPA-R in a glutamate-dependent manner. TAK-653 strictly potentiated a glutamate-induced Ca2+ influx in hGluA1i-expressing CHO cells through structural interference at Ser743 in GluA1. In primary neurons, TAK-653 augmented AMPA-induced Ca2+ influx and AMPA-elicited currents via physiological AMPA-R with little agonistic effects. Interestingly, TAK-653 enhanced electrically evoked AMPA-R-mediated EPSPs more potently than AMPA (agonist) or LY451646 (AMPA-R potentiator with a prominent agonistic effect) in brain slices. Moreover, TAK-653 improved cognition for both working memory and recognition memory, while LY451646 did so only for recognition memory, and AMPA did not improve either. These data suggest that the facilitation of phasic AMPA-R activation by physiologically-released glutamate is the key to enhancing synaptic and cognitive functions, and nonselective activation of resting AMPA-Rs may negatively affect this process. Importantly, TAK-653 had a wide safety margin against convulsion; TAK-653 showed a 419-fold (plasma Cmax) and 1017-fold (AUC plasma) margin in rats. These findings provide insight into a therapeutically important aspect of AMPA-R potentiation.
Probiotic supplementation reduces inflammatory profiles but does not prevent oral immune perturbations during SIV infection

HIV/SIV infections lead to massive loss of mucosal CD4 + T cells and breakdown of the epithelial mucosa resulting in severe microbial dysbiosis and chronic immune activation that ultimately drive disease progression. Moreover, disruption of one of the most understudied mucosal environments, the oral cavity, during HIV-induced immunosuppression results in significant microbial and neoplastic co-morbidities and contributes to and predicts distal disease complications. In this study we evaluated the effects of oral probiotic supplementation (PBX), which can stimulate and augment inflammatory or anti-inflammatory pathways, on early SIV infection of rhesus macaques. Our study revealed that similar to the GI mucosae, oral CD4 + T cells were rapidly depleted, and as one of the first comprehensive analyses of the oral microflora in SIV infection, we also observed significant modulation among two genera, Porphyromonas and Actinobacillus, early after infection. Interestingly, although PBX therapy did not substantially protect against oral dysbiosis or ameliorate cell loss, it did somewhat dampen inflammation and T cell activation. Collectively, these data provide one of the most comprehensive evaluations of SIV-induced changes in oral microbiome and CD4 + T cell populations, and also suggest that oral PBX may have some anti-inflammatory properties in lentivirus infections.
Clinical impact of PET/MRI in oligometastatic colorectal cancer

Oligometastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) is potentially curable and demands individualised strategies. This single-centre retrospective study investigated if positron emission tomography (PET)/magnetic resonance imaging (MR) had a clinical impact on oligometastatic CRC relative to the standard of care imaging (SCI). Adult patients with oligometastatic CRC on SCI who also underwent PET/MR between 3/2016 and 3/2019 were included. The exclusion criterion was lack of confirmatory standard of reference, either surgical pathology, intraoperative gross confirmation or imaging follow-up. SCI consisted of contrast-enhanced (CE) computed tomography (CT) of the chest/abdomen/pelvis, abdominal/pelvic CE-MR, and/or CE whole-body PET/CT with diagnostic quality (i.e. standard radiation dose) CT. Follow-up was evaluated until 3/2020.
Three-dimensional CRISPR screening reveals epigenetic interaction with anti-angiogenic therapy

Angiogenesis underlies development, physiology and pathogenesis of cancer, eye and cardiovascular diseases. Inhibiting aberrant angiogenesis using anti-angiogenic therapy (AAT) has been successful in the clinical treatment of cancer and eye diseases. However, resistance to AAT inevitably occurs and its molecular basis remains poorly understood. Here, we uncover molecular modifiers of the blood endothelial cell (EC) response to a widely used AAT bevacizumab by performing a pooled genetic screen using three-dimensional microcarrier-based cell culture and CRISPR–Cas9. Functional inhibition of the epigenetic reader BET family of proteins BRD2/3/4 shows unexpected mitigating effects on EC survival and/or proliferation upon VEGFA blockade. Moreover, transcriptomic and pathway analyses reveal an interaction between epigenetic regulation and anti-angiogenesis, which may affect chromosomal structure and activity in ECs via the cell cycle regulator CDC25B phosphatase. Collectively, our findings provide insight into epigenetic regulation of the EC response to VEGFA blockade and may facilitate development of quality biomarkers and strategies for overcoming resistance to AAT.
Dietary thiols accelerate aging of C. elegans

Glutathione (GSH) is the most abundant cellular antioxidant. As reactive oxygen species (ROS) are widely believed to promote aging and age-related diseases, and antioxidants can neutralize ROS, it follows that GSH and its precursor, N-acetyl cysteine (NAC), are among the most popular dietary supplements. However, the long- term effects of GSH or NAC on healthy animals have not been thoroughly investigated. We employed C. elegans to demonstrate that chronic administration of GSH or NAC to young or aged animals perturbs global gene expression, inhibits skn-1-mediated transcription, and accelerates aging. In contrast, limiting the consumption of dietary thiols, including those naturally derived from the microbiota, extended lifespan. Pharmacological GSH restriction activates the unfolded protein response and increases proteotoxic stress resistance in worms and human cells. It is thus advantageous for healthy individuals to avoid excessive dietary antioxidants and, instead, rely on intrinsic GSH biosynthesis, which is fine-tuned to match the cellular redox status and to promote homeostatic ROS signaling.
Transcriptome of rat subcortical white matter and spinal cord after spinal injury and cortical stimulation

Spinal cord injury disrupts ascending and descending neural signals causing sensory and motor dysfunction. Neuromodulation with electrical stimulation is used in both clinical and research settings to induce neural plasticity and improve functional recovery following spinal trauma. However, the mechanisms by which electrical stimulation affects recovery remain unclear. In this study we examined the effects of cortical electrical stimulation following injury on transcription at several levels of the central nervous system. We performed a unilateral, incomplete cervical spinal contusion injury in rats and delivered stimulation for one week to the contralesional motor cortex to activate the corticospinal tract and other pathways. RNA was purified from bilateral subcortical white matter and 3 levels of the spinal cord. Here we provide the complete data set in the hope that it will be useful for researchers studying electrical stimulation as a therapy to improve recovery from the deficits associated with spinal cord injury.
The conserved ASTN2/BRINP1 locus at 9q33.1–33.2 is associated with major psychiatric disorders in a large pedigree from Southern Spain

We investigated the genetic causes of major mental disorders (MMDs) including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder I, major depressive disorder and attention deficit hyperactive disorder, in a large family pedigree from Alpujarras, South of Spain, a region with high prevalence of psychotic disorders. We applied a systematic genomic approach based on karyotyping (n = 4), genotyping by genome-wide SNP array (n = 34) and whole-genome sequencing (n = 12). We performed genome-wide linkage analysis, family-based association analysis and polygenic risk score estimates. Significant linkage was obtained at chromosome 9 (9q33.1–33.2, LOD score = 4.11), a suggestive region that contains five candidate genes ASTN2, BRINP1, C5, TLR4 and TRIM32, previously associated with MMDs. Comprehensive analysis associated the MMD phenotype with genes of the immune system with dual brain functions. Moreover, the psychotic phenotype was enriched for genes involved in synapsis. These results should be considered once studying the genetics of psychiatric disorders in other families, especially the ones from the same region, since founder effects may be related to the high prevalence.
An implantable human stem cell-derived tissue-engineered rostral migratory stream for directed neuronal replacement

The rostral migratory stream (RMS) facilitates neuroblast migration from the subventricular zone to the olfactory bulb throughout adulthood. Brain lesions attract neuroblast migration out of the RMS, but resultant regeneration is insufficient. Increasing neuroblast migration into lesions has improved recovery in rodent studies. We previously developed techniques for fabricating an astrocyte-based Tissue-Engineered RMS (TE-RMS) intended to redirect endogenous neuroblasts into distal brain lesions for sustained neuronal replacement. Here, we demonstrate that astrocyte-like-cells can be derived from adult human gingiva mesenchymal stem cells and used for TE-RMS fabrication. We report that key proteins enriched in the RMS are enriched in TE-RMSs. Furthermore, the human TE-RMS facilitates directed migration of immature neurons in vitro. Finally, human TE-RMSs implanted in athymic rat brains redirect migration of neuroblasts out of the endogenous RMS. By emulating the brain’s most efficient means for directing neuroblast migration, the TE-RMS offers a promising new approach to neuroregenerative medicine.
Inflating the role of stromal cells in CD8 T cell memory

Lung fibroblastic stromal cells support inflating memory CD8+ T cells after vaccination with an adenovirus vector through the creation of organized lymphoid structures that support the metabolic fitness of these expanded antigen-specific T cells. As vividly illustrated by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, the ability to generate safe, potent and flexible vaccines...

