Nora Lee Stella-Perala

WESTFIELD: Cynthia Lees, 54, (1966-2021) passed away peacefully on Monday, July 12, 2021. She was born in Westfield, MA to Robert and Elaine (Parenzo) Lees. Cynthia was a graduate of Westfield High School, class of 1984, and graduated from UMASS with a Chancellor’s scholarship securing her bachelor’s degree in Music and Education. Cindy went on to receive a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from St. Joseph’s University in West Hartford and recently completed studies in pharmacology at Holyoke Community College. While working on her nursing degree, Cindy worked in a mental health respite center in Enfield, CT and then, as a nurse (RN) for the American Red Cross and a number of nursing homes in Western Mass. For many years she was an avid musician, specializing in percussion and violin. Cynthia played in many local bands and orchestras. She enjoyed kayaking and boating and was an animal lover, paying special attention in recent years to her dogs, Jacob and Francesca, and her beloved cat, Roeshhea.