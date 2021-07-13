Cancel
Obituaries

Nora Lee Stella-Perala

By Editorial
Daily Mining Gazette
 14 days ago

CALUMET — Nora Lee Stella-Perala, age 69, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at her home. She was born in Detroit, a daughter of Dominic and Margaret (Taiplus) Stella. She served in the U.S. Army as a nurse, and was honorably discharged. She was a spitfire with a heart...

www.mininggazette.com

