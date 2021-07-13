Cancel
Safety and efficacy of N-acetylmannosamine (ManNAc) in patients with GNE myopathy: an open-label phase 2 study

By Nuria Carrillo, May C. Malicdan, Petcharat Leoyklang, Joseph A. Shrader, Galen Joe, Christina Slota, John Perreault, John D. Heiss, Bradley Class, Chia-Ying Liu, Kennan Bradley, Colleen Jodarski, Carla Ciccone, Claire Driscoll, Rebecca Parks, Scott Van Wart, Levent Bayman, Christopher S. Coffey, Melanie Quintana, Scott M. Berry, Marjan Huizing, William A. Gahl
Cover picture for the articleTo evaluate the safety and efficacy of N-acetylmannosamine (ManNAc) in GNE myopathy, a genetic muscle disease caused by deficiency of the rate-limiting enzyme in N-acetylneuraminic acid (Neu5Ac) biosynthesis. Methods. We conducted an open-label, phase 2, single-center (NIH, USA) study to evaluate oral ManNAc in 12 patients with GNE myopathy (ClinicalTrials.gov...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cohort Study#Gne#Myopathy#N Acetylmannosamine#Nih#Gne Dpm#N Acetylneuraminic Acid#Neu5ac#The Nih Clinical Center#Nhgri#Clinicaltrials Gov#Nct02346461
