Increased risk for dementia in neurofibromatosis type 1

By Roope A. Kallionpää, Mikko Valtanen, Kari Auranen, Elina Uusitalo, Juha O. Rinne, Sirkku Peltonen, Juha Peltonen
Nature.com
 14 days ago

To determine the risk for dementia in neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) using a Finnish nationwide cohort of individuals with NF1, and data from national registries. A Finnish cohort of 1,349 individuals with confirmed NF1 according to the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) diagnostic criteria was compared with a control cohort of 13,870 individuals matched for age, sex, and area of residence. Dementia-related hospital visits were retrieved from the Finnish Care Register for Health Care using International Classification of Diseases, 10th revision (ICD-10) diagnosis codes G30 and F00–F03. Purchases of antidementia drugs were queried with Anatomical Therapeutic Chemical (ATC) classification code N06D from the drug reimbursement register maintained by the Social Insurance Institution of Finland. The follow-up spanned 1998–2014.

#Vascular Dementia#Dementia Risk#Neurofibromatosis#Finnish#Nih#G30#F00 F03#Antidementia#Atc#Omim#F01#I15#C02#C08#C09
