Interdisciplinary team researches potential treatments for intervertebral disc disease

An ancient Japanese food, revered for millennia for its health properties, is the latest target of researchers looking to gain an edge over COVID-19. Natto, a traditional dish made from fermented soybeans, is believed to one of the reasons that the Japanese population is a healthy and long-lived one. Remember, this island country is home to more than a quarter of the world’s population over the age of 65 — and boasts the longest life expectancy on Earth.