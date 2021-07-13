Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Interdisciplinary team researches potential treatments for intervertebral disc disease

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntervertebral discs provide load support and motion between vertebrae in the spine, but when they start to break down and compress due to aging, disease or injury, a person experiences significant pain and reduced mobility. An interdisciplinary team of researchers at Washington University in St. Louis found a way to deliver new cells to the cushioning material in intervertebral discs that may restore their height, which could reduce pain and improve mobility.

