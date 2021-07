Record stores across the country celebrated the day with live performances and by selling limited-edition and rare vinyl records. "The reason why the event was created, it was really as a way to showcase not only just the music we all love as a culture, but it was also a way to focus on independent record stores," said Eric Woodard, owner of Scratch N' Spin Records in West Columbia. "As technology has progressed and there are so many digital options for people, they created Record Store Day as a way to celebrate physical media. In other words, actual vinyl records, CD's , tapes, that kind of thing."