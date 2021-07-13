Cancel
Neptune: an environment for the delivery of genomic medicine

By Venner Eric, Victoria Yi, David Murdock, Sara E. Kalla, Tsung-Jung Wu, Aniko Sabo, Shoudong Li, Qingchang Meng, Xia Tian, Mullai Murugan, Michelle Cohen, Christie Kovar, Wei-Qi Wei, Wendy K. Chung, Chunhua Weng, Georgia L. Wiesner, Gail P. Jarvik, Donna Muzny, Richard A. Gibbs, eMERGE Consortium
Cover picture for the articleGenomic medicine holds great promise for improving health care, but integrating searchable and actionable genetic data into electronic health records (EHRs) remains a challenge. Here we describe Neptune, a system for managing the interaction between a clinical laboratory and an EHR system during the clinical reporting process. We developed Neptune...

ScienceNature.com

Allele frequency differentiation at height-associated SNPs among continental human populations

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Methods to detect polygenic adaptation have recently been shown to be sensitive to uncorrected stratification in GWAS, thereby casting doubts on whether polygenic adaptation is prevalent among humans. Consistent with a signal of adaptation at human height loci, the mean FST among African, East Asian, and European populations was shown to be significantly higher at height-associated SNPs than that at non-associated SNPs. This conclusion was reached, however, using height-associated SNPs ascertained from a GWAS design impacted by residual confounding due to uncorrected stratification. Specifically, we show here that the estimated effect sizes are significantly correlated with population structure across continents, potentially explaining the elevated differentiation previously reported. We alleviated these concerns of confounding by ascertaining height-associated SNPs from two biobank GWAS (UK Biobank, UKB, and Biobank Japan, BBJ), where measures to control for confounding in GWAS are more effective. Consistent with a global signature of polygenic adaptation, we found that compared to non-associated SNPs, frequencies of height-associated SNPs are indeed significantly more differentiated among continental populations from both the 1000 Genomes Project (p = 0.0012 for UKB and p = 0.0265 for BBJ), and the Human Genome Diversity Project (p = 0.0225 for UKB and p = 0.0032 for BBJ). However, we found no significant difference among continental populations in polygenic height scores. Through simulations, we found that polygenic score-based statistics could lose power in detecting polygenic adaptation in presence of independent converging selections, thereby potentially explaining the inconsistent results based on FST and polygenic scores.
ScienceNature.com

Clinical and genomic characterization of 8p cytogenomic disorders

To provide a detailed clinical and cytogenomic summary of individuals with chromosome 8p rearrangements of invdupdel(8p), del(8p), and dup(8p). We enrolled 97 individuals with invdupdel(8p), del(8p), and dup(8p). Clinical and molecular data were collected to delineate and compare the clinical findings and rearrangement breakpoints. We included additional 5 individuals with dup(8p) from the literature for a total of 102 individuals.
ScienceNature.com

Probiotic supplementation reduces inflammatory profiles but does not prevent oral immune perturbations during SIV infection

HIV/SIV infections lead to massive loss of mucosal CD4 + T cells and breakdown of the epithelial mucosa resulting in severe microbial dysbiosis and chronic immune activation that ultimately drive disease progression. Moreover, disruption of one of the most understudied mucosal environments, the oral cavity, during HIV-induced immunosuppression results in significant microbial and neoplastic co-morbidities and contributes to and predicts distal disease complications. In this study we evaluated the effects of oral probiotic supplementation (PBX), which can stimulate and augment inflammatory or anti-inflammatory pathways, on early SIV infection of rhesus macaques. Our study revealed that similar to the GI mucosae, oral CD4 + T cells were rapidly depleted, and as one of the first comprehensive analyses of the oral microflora in SIV infection, we also observed significant modulation among two genera, Porphyromonas and Actinobacillus, early after infection. Interestingly, although PBX therapy did not substantially protect against oral dysbiosis or ameliorate cell loss, it did somewhat dampen inflammation and T cell activation. Collectively, these data provide one of the most comprehensive evaluations of SIV-induced changes in oral microbiome and CD4 + T cell populations, and also suggest that oral PBX may have some anti-inflammatory properties in lentivirus infections.
CancerNature.com

Lack of intrafollicular memory CD4 + T cells is predictive of early clinical failure in newly diagnosed follicular lymphoma

Despite a characteristic indolent course, a substantial subset of follicular lymphoma (FL) patients has an early relapse with a poor outcome. Cells in the microenvironment may be a key contributor to treatment failure. We used a discovery and validation study design to identify microenvironmental determinants of early failure and then integrated these results into the FLIPI. In total, 496 newly diagnosed FL grade 1–3 A patients who were prospectively enrolled into the MER cohort from 2002 to 2012 were evaluated. Tissue microarrays were stained for CD4, CD8, FOXP3, CD32b, CD14, CD68, CD70, SIRP-α, TIM3, PD-1, and PD-L1. Early failure was defined as failing to achieve event-free survival at 24 months (EFS24) in immunochemotherapy-treated patients and EFS12 in all others. CyTOF and CODEX analysis were performed to characterize intratumoral immunophenotypes. Lack of intrafollicular CD4 expression was the only predictor of early failure that replicated with a pooled OR 2.37 (95%CI 1.48–3.79). We next developed a bio-clinical risk model (BioFLIPI), where lack of CD4 intrafollicular expression moved patients up one FLIPI risk group, adding a new fourth high-risk group. Compared with BioFLIPI score of 1, patients with a score of 2 (OR 2.17; 95% CI 1.08–4.69), 3 (OR 3.53; 95% CI 1.78–7.54), and 4 (OR 8.92; 95% CI 4.00–21.1) had increasing risk of early failure. The favorable intrafollicular CD4 T cells were identified as activated central memory T cells, whose prognostic value was independent from genetic features. In conclusion, lack of intrafollicular CD4 expression predicts early failure in FL and combined with FLIPI improves identification of high-risk patients; however, independent validation is warranted.
ScienceBioMed Central

An international policy on returning genomic research results

Genome Medicine volume 13, Article number: 115 (2021) Cite this article. The Global Alliance for Genomics and Health has approved a policy for the return of clinically actionable genomic research results, the first such policy approved by an international body. The policy acknowledges the potential medical benefits to millions of individuals who are participating in genomics research. It ties the pace of implementation to each country’s clinical standards, including for the return of secondary findings, and urges funders to set aside resources to support responsible return.
ScienceNature.com

Inflammation clock, mini vaccine dose and genome editing

The latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. ‘Inflammation clock’ can reveal biological age. A new type of age ‘clock’ can assess chronic inflammation to predict whether someone is at risk of developing age-related disorders such as cardiovascular and neurodegenerative disease. The clock measures ‘biological age’, which takes health into consideration and can be higher or lower than a person’s chronological age.
Buffalo, NYUniversity at Buffalo Reporter

Genome Archipelago Model: Clues on Cancer Mutations

Research by Michal K. Stachowiak, PhD, professor of pathology and anatomical sciences, promotes the novel genome archipelago model (GAM) with a new perspective on organizational development, developmental disorders and cancer. Interactions of DNA Regions, Chromosomes. The research is highlighted in a paper in a special edition of the International Journal...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Cracking the genetic code of autoimmune disease

Genomic analysis is helping reserachers to understand the causes of autoimmunity, but it will not be easy to translate this into treatments. Simon Makin is a freelance writer in London. You have full access to this article via your institution. In 2005, immunologist David Hafler, then at Harvard Medical School...
HealthWellness Mama

463: Matt Dawson on Wild Health, Precision Medicine & Genomics

Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 00:49:23 | Download transcript. Subscribe: Amazon | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pandora | Spotify | Stitcher | YouTube | iHeartRadio. Matt Dawson is a father of four and a doctor who wants to be a farmer “when he grows...
CancerNature.com

Identification of a prognostic ferroptosis-related lncRNA signature in the tumor microenvironment of lung adenocarcinoma

Ferroptosis is closely linked to various cancers, including lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD); however, the factors involved in the regulation of ferroptosis-related genes are not well established. In this study, we identified and characterized ferroptosis-related long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) in LUAD. In particular, a coexpression network of ferroptosis-related mRNAs and lncRNAs from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) was constructed. Univariate and multivariate Cox proportional hazards analyses were performed to establish a prognostic ferroptosis-related lncRNA signature (FerRLSig). We obtained a prognostic risk model consisting of 10 ferroptosis-related lncRNAs: AL606489.1, AC106047.1, LINC02081, AC090559.1, AC026355.1, FAM83A-AS1, AL034397.3, AC092171.5, AC010980.2, and AC123595.1. High risk scores according to the FerRLSig were significantly associated with poor overall survival (hazard ratio (HR) = 1.412, 95% CI = 1.271–1.568; P < 0.001). Receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves and a principal component analysis further supported the accuracy of the model. Next, a prognostic nomogram combining FerRLSig with clinical features was established and showed favorable predictive efficacy for survival risk stratification. In addition, gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) revealed that FerRLSig is involved in many malignancy-associated immunoregulatory pathways. Based on the risk model, we found that the immune status and response to immunotherapy, chemotherapy, and targeted therapy differed significantly between the high-risk and low-risk groups. These results offer novel insights into the pathogenesis of LUAD, including the contribution of ferroptosis-related lncRNAs, and reveal a prognostic indicator with the potential to inform immunological research and treatment.
CancerNature.com

Targeted cytokine delivery: cell therapy to remodel the pre-metastatic niche

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 282 (2021) Cite this article. Tumor metastases present an often difficult to treat therapeutic challenge for cancer patients and their caregivers. The recent paper by the Kaplan group (Kaczanowska et al.) exploited the natural capacity of monocytes or a subset of monocytes to migrate to tumor sites and pre-metastatic niches to deliver IL-12 in a novel anticancer approach designed to stimulate local immune responses.1 This raises the possibility to simultaneously fight cancer on at least two critical fronts, (1) elimination of the primary tumor and (2) inhibition of newly developing pre-metastatic lesions.
ScienceNature.com

S494 O-glycosylation site on the SARS-CoV-2 RBD affects the virus affinity to ACE2 and its infectivity; a molecular dynamics study

SARS-CoV-2 is a strain of Coronavirus family that caused the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19. Several studies showed that the glycosylation of virus spike (S) protein and the Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor on the host cell is critical for the virus infectivity. Molecular Dynamics (MD) simulations were used to explore the role of a novel mutated O-glycosylation site (D494S) on the Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) of S protein. This site was suggested as a key mediator of virus-host interaction. By exploring the dynamics of three O-glycosylated models and the control systems of unglcosylated S4944 and S494D complexes, it was shown that the decoration of S494 with elongated O-glycans results in stabilized interactions on the direct RBD-ACE2. Calculation of the distances between RBD and two major H1, H2 helices of ACE2 and the interacting pairs of amino acids in the interface showed that the elongated O-glycan maintains these interactions by forming several polar contacts with the neighbouring residues while it would not interfere in the direct binding interface. Relative binding free energy of RBD-ACE2 is also more favorable in the O-glycosylated models with longer glycans. The increase of RBD binding affinity to ACE2 depends on the size of attached O-glycan. By increasing the size of O-glycan, the RBD-ACE2 binding affinity will increase. Hence, this crucial factor must be taken into account for any further inhibitory approaches towards RBD-ACE2 interaction.
ScienceNature.com

DNA-loop-extruding SMC complexes can traverse one another in vivo

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2021)Cite this article. Chromosome organization mediated by structural maintenance of chromosomes (SMC) complexes is vital in many organisms. SMC complexes act as motors that extrude DNA loops, but it remains unclear what happens when multiple complexes encounter one another on the same DNA in living cells and how these interactions may help to organize an active genome. We therefore created a crash-course track system to study SMC complex encounters in vivo by engineering defined SMC loading sites in the Bacillus subtilis chromosome. Chromosome conformation capture (Hi-C) analyses of over 20 engineered strains show an amazing variety of chromosome folding patterns. Through three-dimensional polymer simulations and theory, we determine that these patterns require SMC complexes to bypass each other in vivo, as recently seen in an in vitro study. We posit that the bypassing activity enables SMC complexes to avoid traffic jams while spatially organizing the genome.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Brain-wide Cas9-mediated cleavage of a gene causing familial Alzheimer’s disease alleviates amyloid-related pathologies in mice

The pathology of familial Alzheimer’s disease, which is caused by dominant mutations in the gene that encodes amyloid-beta precursor protein (APP) and in those that encode presenilin 1 and presenilin 2, is characterized by extracellular amyloid plaques and intracellular neurofibrillary tangles in multiple brain regions. Here we show that the brain-wide selective disruption of a mutated APP allele in transgenic mouse models carrying the human APP Swedish mutation alleviates amyloid-beta-associated pathologies for at least six months after a single intrahippocampal administration of an adeno-associated virus that encodes both Cas9 and a single-guide RNA that targets the mutation. We also show that the deposition of amyloid-beta, as well as microgliosis, neurite dystrophy and the impairment of cognitive performance, can all be ameliorated when the CRISPR–Cas9 construct is delivered intravenously via a modified adeno-associated virus that can cross the blood–brain barrier. Brain-wide disease-modifying genome editing could represent a viable strategy for the treatment of familial Alzheimer’s disease and other monogenic diseases that affect multiple brain regions.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

A new strategy to uncover fragile X proteomic biomarkers using the nascent proteome of peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs)

Fragile X syndrome (FXS) is the most prevalent inherited cause of intellectual disabilities and autism spectrum disorders. FXS result from the loss of expression of the FMRP protein, an RNA-binding protein that regulates the expression of key synaptic effectors. FXS is also characterized by a wide array of behavioural, cognitive and metabolic impairments. The severity and penetrance of those comorbidities are extremely variable, meaning that a considerable phenotypic heterogeneity is found among fragile X individuals. Unfortunately, clinicians currently have no tools at their disposal to assay a patient prognosis upon diagnosis. Since the absence of FMRP was repeatedly associated with an aberrant protein synthesis, we decided to study the nascent proteome in order to screen for potential proteomic biomarkers of FXS. We used a BONCAT (Biorthogonal Non-canonical Amino Acids Tagging) method coupled to label-free mass spectrometry to purify and quantify nascent proteins of peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from 7 fragile X male patients and 7 age-matched controls. The proteomic analysis identified several proteins which were either up or downregulated in PBMCs from FXS individuals. Eleven of those proteins were considered as potential biomarkers, of which 5 were further validated by Western blot. The gene ontology enrichment analysis highlighted molecular pathways that may contribute to FXS physiopathology. Our results suggest that the nascent proteome of PBMCs is well suited for the discovery of FXS biomarkers.
ScienceNature.com

IMPDH2: a new gene associated with dominant juvenile-onset dystonia-tremor disorder

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. The aetiology of dystonia disorders is complex, and next-generation sequencing has become a useful tool in elucidating the variable genetic background of these diseases. Here we report a deleterious heterozygous truncating variant in the inosine monophosphate dehydrogenase gene (IMPDH2) by whole-exome sequencing, co-segregating with a dominantly inherited dystonia-tremor disease in a large Finnish family. We show that the defect results in degradation of the gene product, causing IMPDH2 deficiency in patient cells. IMPDH2 is the first and rate-limiting enzyme in the de novo biosynthesis of guanine nucleotides, a dopamine synthetic pathway previously linked to childhood or adolescence-onset dystonia disorders. We report IMPDH2 as a new gene to the dystonia disease entity. The evidence underlines the important link between guanine metabolism, dopamine biosynthesis and dystonia.
ScienceNature.com

Prospecting for natural products by genome mining and microcrystal electron diffraction

More than 60% of pharmaceuticals are related to natural products (NPs), chemicals produced by living organisms. Despite this, the rate of NP discovery has slowed over the past few decades. In many cases the rate-limiting step in NP discovery is structural characterization. Here we report the use of microcrystal electron diffraction (MicroED), an emerging cryogenic electron microscopy (CryoEM) method, in combination with genome mining to accelerate NP discovery and structural elucidation. As proof of principle we rapidly determine the structure of a new 2-pyridone NP, Py-469, and revise the structure of fischerin, an NP isolated more than 25 years ago, with potent cytotoxicity but hitherto ambiguous structural assignment. This study serves as a powerful demonstration of the synergy of MicroED and synthetic biology in NP discovery, technologies that when taken together will ultimately accelerate the rate at which new drugs are discovered.
ScienceNature.com

Super-resolution microscopy reveals that Na/K-ATPase signaling protects against glucose-induced apoptosis by deactivating Bad

Activation of the apoptotic pathway is a major cause of progressive loss of function in chronic diseases such as neurodegenerative and diabetic kidney diseases. There is an unmet need for an anti-apoptotic drug that acts in the early stage of the apoptotic process. The multifunctional protein Na+,K+-ATPase has, in addition to its role as a transporter, a signaling function that is activated by its ligand, the cardiotonic steroid ouabain. Several lines of evidence suggest that sub-saturating concentrations of ouabain protect against apoptosis of renal epithelial cells, a common complication and major cause of death in diabetic patients. Here, we induced apoptosis in primary rat renal epithelial cells by exposing them to an elevated glucose concentration (20 mM) and visualized the early steps in the apoptotic process using super-resolution microscopy. Treatment with 10 nM ouabain interfered with the onset of the apoptotic process by inhibiting the activation of the BH3-only protein Bad and its translocation to mitochondria. This occurred before the pro-apoptotic protein Bax had been recruited to mitochondria. Two ouabain regulated and Akt activating Ca2+/calmodulin-dependent kinases were found to play an essential role in the ouabain anti-apoptotic effect. Our results set the stage for further exploration of ouabain as an anti-apoptotic drug in diabetic kidney disease as well as in other chronic diseases associated with excessive apoptosis.
CancerNature.com

A large-scale multi-institutional study evaluating prognostic aspects of positive ascites cytology and effects of therapeutic interventions in epithelial ovarian cancer

Positive ascites cytology is a strong prognostic factor in patients with early-stage ovarian cancer (OvCa). However, limited information is currently available on the impact of positive ascites cytology on patient prognoses under each clinical background. We herein investigated the comprehensive impact of positive ascites cytology on patients with epithelial OvCa and the effectiveness of additional therapeutic interventions, including complete staging surgery and chemotherapy. Among 4730 patients with malignant ovarian neoplasms, retrospectively identified in multiple institutions, 1906 with epithelial OvCa were included. In the investigation of its effects on clinical factors using a multivariate analysis, positive ascites cytology correlated with a poor prognosis. Positive ascites cytology had a significantly worse prognosis than those with negative cytology in all subgroups except for patients with stage IV tumors and a mucinous histology. Chemotherapy may be effective in reducing the negative impact of positive ascites cytology on the prognosis of patients in terms of progression-free and overall survivals, while complete staging surgery did not improve the prognosis of patients with positive ascites cytology. Collectively, our findings suggested that positive ascites cytology had a negative impact on the prognosis of patients with epithelial OvCa, but not those with stage IV tumors or a mucinous histology.

