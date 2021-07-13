Cancel
Tycho and Benjamin Gibbard Join Forces on ‘Only Love’

By Anna VanValkenburgh
Spin
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two Grammy-nominated artists, Tycho and Benjamin Gibbard, best known as the frontman of Death Cab for Cutie, have teamed for the new song “Only Love.” The track is out now via Mom + Pop/Ninja Tune. This is the first major electronic collaboration Gibbard has done since his RIAA platinum-certified...

MusicSpin

SPIN Sessions Presents: Tim Atlas

If Tim Atlas were an element, it’d be air. As swift as his style, Tim delivers music that gently invites listeners to explore his inner thoughts along with their own. There’s an ease and warmth to his sound that is achieved through his songwriting and composition capabilities, which allow him to create immersive and wholesome projects, such as his recent EP, QUOTA. This project showcases and capitalizes on his talent for storytelling and grooves, each song blending seamlessly to the last. Aside from perfecting his craft, Tim is on a constant mission to keep evolving his art to the next level in order to keep connecting to what makes him the strongest – his fans. Read along as the soulful singer-songwriter opens up about the origins of QUOTA, how he found inspiration in the midst of the pandemic, VR technology in music, and more. Check out his EP here.
MusicSpin

Hear Kurt Vile and the Violators’ Fuzzed Up Velvet Underground Cover

In an early glimpse at a forthcoming Velvet Underground tribute album, indie rockers Kurt Vile and the Violators released their souped-up rendition of “Run Run Run,” the 1967 song Lou Reed penned on the back of a napkin. The song is a personal favorite of Vile’s, who mimicked Reed’s needling guitar solo in the song as a teenager.
MusicNPR

New Mix: Courtney Barnett, Ben Gibbard And Tycho, Sparks, More

I begin this week's All Songs Considered with the improbable story of Sparks. The two brothers, Ron and Russell Mael, have been making music for over 50 years and are finally getting the sort of attention they've never received but surely deserve. The movie musical they wrote and scored, called Annette, just opened this year's Cannes Film Festival, and I play the opening track.
MusicSpin

Thom Yorke Releases a Very 2021 Remix of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’

Whether you know “Creep” from being a Radiohead fan or from all of the copyright controversies it has been involved in over the years, it is indisputably one of both the band’s and Thom Yorke’s most well-known works. Now, nearly 30 years after the song’s original release, Yorke has shared this remix of the tune. While it’s not entirely unrecognizable, it’s definitely different.
MusicSpin

Jeff LaBar, Cinderella Guitarist, Dies at 58

Jeff LaBar, the guitarist best known for his work in the glam metal band Cinderella, has died at the age of 58. His publicist confirmed the news in a statement following an Instagram post by LaBar’s son, Tantric guitarist Sebastian LaBar. My father, my hero, my idol, passed away today,”...
MusicSpin

Bartees Strange on Independent Venue Week, Upcoming Music

“I’m ready to move on to the next thing,” Bartees Strange tells SPIN. It’s a logical impulse, especially since his debut LP, 2020’s Live Forever, restlessly shuffles through genres — indie-rock, folk, emo, hip-hop, soul — like playing cards. October also wasn’t the most optimal time for a life-changing career move: With COVID-19 grinding live music to a halt, Strange couldn’t organically advance the momentum of his late-night spots or year-end accolades.
Los Angeles, CASpin

Cuffed Up Deliver Gut-Punching New Song ‘Canaries’

“Canaries” is the guitar-pounding new single by Los Angeles-based post-punk band, Cuffed Up, led by their Fender-slinging vocalist, Sapphire Jewell. The music video, which she directed, is grainy and off-kilter — just like the song. “The nature of the beast, you choose to say the least,” Jewell sings tremulously over...
Beauty & FashionSpin

New Tom Petty Video Features the Venus de Milo in Joshua Tree

In 1996, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers provided the soundtrack for the John Mahoney and Jennifer Anniston-starring rom-com, She’s the One. But in Saturday Night Fever-fashion, the film was instantly dwarfed by the songs — many of which came from the prolific period when Petty was recording his solo folk-rock masterpiece, Wildflowers, with producer Rick Rubin.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Young Paul McCartney Deepfake Stars in ‘Find My Way’ Video With Beck

Beck portrays a young Paul McCartney via deepfake technology in the music video for “Find My Way,” the two artists’ collaborative song from the McCartney remix album McCartney III Imagined. The clip was directed by Andrew Donoho, choreographed by Phil Tayag, and co-produced by Hyperreal Digital, a company that “specializes in the creation of hyper-realistic digital avatars.” “The technology to de-age talent and have them perform in creative environments like this is now fully realized, even with one of the most recognized faces in the world,” Hyperreal’s CEO Remington Scott said in a statement. The video shows the de-aged McCartney emerging from a hotel room, dancing in the hallway, and being whisked away to different dream-like environments. At the end of the clip, the fake Macca pulls off his “mask” to reveal that he was Beck the whole time. McCartney and Beck’s version of “Find My Way” appeared on McCartney III Imagined, the remix album for McCartney’s December 2020 LP McCartney III. The full remix collection was released to streaming in April and will be available on vinyl Friday, July 23rd. Other remixes feature Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Khruangbin, Blood Orange, Damon Albarn, Josh Homme, Anderson .Paak, Idris Elba, and more.
Musicmusicconnection.com

Kamasi Washington x Earl Sweatshirt at Hollywood Bowl

Saxophonist and bandleader Kamasi Washington introduced hip-hop audiences to the lineage of spiritual jazz and hard bop with 2015’s The Epic and 2018’s Heaven and Earth. Following a set from Earl Sweatshirt, Washington and his absolute juggernaut of band — featuring the likes of Thundercat, Miles Mosley, DJ Battlecat, and more — unleashed 90 minutes of new music and revamped classics that hit the crowd of 18,000.
Musicindierockcafe.com

Unknown Caller’s funky indie synth pop vibes shimmer on ‘Borderline’

The final of Unknown Caller‘s summer releases, “Borderline,” caps off the impressive run as a funky pop success. Hazy synth pulses, funky rhythms, and charismatic vocals lead, reminding fondly of Toro y Moi’s aesthetic. The NYC-based artist builds upon the funky suaveness with satiating results, the “I’m the boy,” rise...
MusicAlternative Press

11 singers who helped define the vocal style of punk rock in the ‘90s

The ‘90s: the decade punk went mainstream. First, SoundScan made radio safe for Nirvana and the grunge-ified hordes. Then Green Day and other pop-punk acts moved in and squatted at the top of the Billboard charts. True, it seemed to be finished two years later, only to be reinvigorated at the turn of the century. Pop music is a fickle lover, constantly requiring novelty. And it apparently needed wimpy boy bands, teen pop divas and jocks playing downtuned rap-metal fusions more than it needed loud, high-energy guitar crunch with an attitude. At least for a moment.
MusicThe FADER

Arlo Parks and Wolf Alice lead 2021 Mercury Prize nominees

The list of nominees for the 2021 Mercury Prize has been revealed with Arlo Parks, Wolf Alice, SAULT, and Celeste all featuring on this year's list. The annual prize rewards one outstanding British album. Last year's prize was won by Michael Kiwanuka for his album, Kiwanuka. Other nominated albums on...
Musicmagneticmag.com

Boys Noize Announces Fifth Studio Album '+/-' (Polarity), Shares Two Singles

Boys Noize has announced his fifth studio album +/- (pronounced Polarity), which will be released in September on his imprint BNR. The Berlin-based, German-Iraqi artist, DJ and producer has released two new singles from the project "Nude,” with Estonian artist Tommy Cash and "Xpress Yourself.”. The album will combine subterranean...
Rock Musictreblezine.com

The Pop Group announce Y in Dub

Legendary UK post-punk band The Pop Group have announced a dub version of their debut album, titled Y in Dub. On October 29, the group will release the new set of dub versions via Mute Records on CD and digitally, with vinyl to follow at a later date, due to ongoing pressing delays. Y in Dub finds The Pop Group once again collaborating with Dennis “Blackbeard” Bovell, who produced the original 1979 album, and they’ll be premiering the album later this month with Bovell via Terry Hall presents Home Sessions for Coventry UK City of Culture 2021.
Video GamesStereogum

Hear Lucy Dacus & Julien Baker Songs In Simlish

The Sims 4‘s new Cottage Living expansion pack, which introduces gameplay elements like farming and befriending animals, is pretty heavy on the indie rock. The expansion was announced with a trailer featuring Japanese Breakfast’s Jubilee single “Be Sweet” sung entirely in Simlish, the long-running video game series’ in-universe gibberish language. And since Cottage Living‘s release yesterday, Simlish versions of Lucy Dacus’ Home Video cut “Hot & Heavy” and Julien Baker’s Little Oblivions track “Faith Healer,” which are both available on in-game radio stations, have popped up online — along with a full video for JBrekkie’s Simlish “Be Sweet.” Check out all of those below.

