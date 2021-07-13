Halifax County Middle School announces honor roll

Dawn Miller, principal of Halifax County Middle School, announces the honor roll for the fourth nine weeks. To qualify for the all A honor roll students must have all grades of 90 to100. For the average of 88 honor roll, a student must have an overall average of 88. Students must not have any Ds or Fs for the nine-week grading period. Students must not have received any discipline notices for cheating nor any discipline notices that would result in an in-school intervention, after-school intervention, student time-out program or out-of-school suspension, or be placed in the New Beginnings Program (Alternative ED/Center Base).