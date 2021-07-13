Cancel
San Marcos, CA

The Belgium Waffle Ride will pass through San Elijo Hills this Sunday

By San Elijo Life
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Belgium waffle ride will pass through San Elijo Hills on Sunday. The route climbs Questhaven Road from Elfin Forest and turns east on San Elijo Hills Road for an accent of Double Peak and exits San Elijo Hills on The Ridgeline Trail and ultimately leaving San Elijo Hills at the Ridgeline Trailhead Parking Lot across from Double Peak School. San Elijo Hills residents will be participating, get out and cheer the riders on and drive safely around cyclists. This year’s BWR will have the deepest field of professional riders in the event’s history and an expansive list of hungry amateur riders drawn to the unique opportunity to race alongside their heroes, like World Tour riders, Tiffany Cromwell, Matteo Jorgenson, Katerina Nash, Eddie Anderson, Ted King, Lauren De Crescenzo, Colin Strickland, Laurens Ten Dam or Peter Stetina, who won the 2019 edition.

