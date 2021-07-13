Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous album adds a massive audio streaming boost, per MRC Data’s 2021 midyear reports

By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album continues to be one of the highest-performing albums of 2021 thus far, in any genre, despite the controversy that has surrounded the singer for most of the year. According to MRC Data’s 2021 Mid-Year Report, Morgan’s album outpaced every other country release so far...

www.weisradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mrc Data#Abc Audio#Double Album#Mrc Data#Dangerous#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicBillboard

Justin Bieber, The Weeknd & Tragically Hip Lead MRC Data's 2021 Canada Midyear Report

After a long 16-month shutdown, music from Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and a posthumous album from the Tragically Hip helped boost music consumption in Canada in the first half of 2021, according to MRC Data's 2021 Canada midyear report. The tally showed that total equivalent album units was up 10.6% year-over-year during the first six months of 2021, led by an 11.4% boost in on-demand streaming during that time.
CelebritiesBillboard

Olivia Rodrigo & Morgan Wallen Lead MRC Data's 2021 Midyear Charts

Equivalent album units — for album titles and chart rankings cited below — comprise traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album, or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. (For the sake of clarity, equivalent album units do not include listening to music on broadcast radio or digital radio broadcasts.) All numbers cited in this story are for the U.S. only.
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

A Morgan Wallen Apology Isn't Enough to Fix Country Music's Race Problem

It’s been almost six months since footage of country singer Morgan Wallen using the n-word was released by TMZ on Feb. 2, but for some reason, we’re just now getting a lengthy TV interview in which he attempts to explain himself. Wallen was interviewed by host Michael Strahan on Friday’s episode of Good Morning America, where he revisited the video and provided an update on the work he’s done in the months since its release to maintain his sobriety and reach out to the Black community.
MusicVulture

Morgan Wallen Says He Donated Profits From Album Sales Spike After Racial-Slur Video

Just less than six months after a video emerged of Morgan Wallen saying the N-word, the country star returned to the national spotlight with his first interview, on Good Morning America. Speaking to Michael Strahan during July 23’s broadcast, Wallen said he “was just ignorant about” his use of the word, which he claimed came after days of hard partying with friends. After the video of him using the racial slur came out, Wallen was “suspended” by his label, his music was pulled from major radio stations, and he was deemed ineligible at the Academy of Country Music Awards. Yet Wallen’s just-released album Dangerous spiked in sales, topping the Billboard 200 for seven more weeks after the video and becoming the best-selling album of the year so far. During the GMA interview, Wallen claimed he and his team calculated the amount of money the album made after the video — “a number somewhere around $500,000” — and donated that to groups supporting Black people and Black musicians, like the Black Music Action Coalition. Wallen further said he met with representatives from that group and others in the Black community, such as record executives Kevin Liles and Eric Hutcherson and gospel singer BeBe Winans, after previously promising to do so in an apology following the video.
MusicComplex

Stream Chiiild’s Debut Album ‘Hope for Sale’

Just over a month after making his U.S. late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Montreal-born artist Chiiild returns with the release of his album Hope for Sale. The 11-track project features the previously released songs “Sleepwalking,” “Awake,” and “Eventually,” as well as guest appearances from Mahalia and Jensen McRae. In a statement released alongside the LP, Chiiild described the album as a representation of his journey throughout the last year: “Aiming to cover the whole human experience, I dive into my outlook on life, love, and social justice.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Morgan Wallen Tells ‘GMA’ He’s Donated $500,000 to Black Charities, Says Racial Slur Was Used ‘Playfully and Ignorantly’

In his first interview with a news outlet since his racial-slur scandal broke six months ago, country superstar Morgan Wallen told “Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan that his use of the N-word was the result of being in a drunken climate with friends where they “say dumb stuff together,” and was not meant “in any derogatory manner at all.” He said that in the wake of the furor, he spent 30 days in rehab and has donated $500,000 to Black charities.
MusicRegister Citizen

Taylor Swift Releases Alternate Version of 'The Lakes' for 'Folklore' First Anniversary

“It’s been one year since we escaped the real world together and imagined ourselves someplace simpler,” Swift wrote on her social media accounts. “With tall tall trees and salt air. Where you’re allowed to wear lace nightgowns that make you look like a Victorian ghost every day & no one will side eye you cause no one is around. It’s just you and your imaginary cabin and the stories you make up to pass the time. To say thank you for all you have done to make this album what it was, I wanted to give you the original version of ‘The Lakes.’ Happy 1 year anniversary to Rebekah, Betty, Inez, James, Augustine, and the lives we all created around them. Happy Anniversary, folklore.”
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Morgan Wallen Teases New Song ‘You Proof’: ‘Been Wanting to Put Out New Music’

A large portion of the country music world disowned Morgan Wallen back in February. At that time, he had just dropped his double album Dangerous. Sales were great and radio play was better. For all intents and purposes, Wallen was on top of the world. Then, with a single sentence, he lost it all. Music fans, his fellow artists, and commentators from all corners of the internet blasted Wallen. Suddenly, the East Tennessee native had gone from fame to infamy.
Musicthebertshow.com

Morgan Wallen Addressed His Racial Slur Controversy On Friday’s “GMA”

In case you didn’t see it, Morgan Wallen talked to Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America” last Friday. It was his first public interview since the racial slur controversy. Here are some of the highlights. Asked when he first realized his world was about to change, he said, “My manager...

Comments / 0

Community Policy