The rumours were true. After weeks of speculation, conspiracy theories and breadcrumb-following dominating Metal Twitter, Iron Maiden have officially unleashed their first piece of brand new music in six years: The Writing On The Wall. Many had already put two and two (or should that be 222, 222 and 222?) together, working out that the sneaky messages hidden in tour art and all the Belshazzar’s Feast shenanigans were pointing to something much grander than another video game update or, you know, a 289th live album.