FCPS Leaders Are Gearing Up For The Upcoming School Year
The auditorium at Fredrick Douglass High School in Lexington was filled with principals, vice principals, teachers and other school leaders from across the district this morning for the opening session of the 2021 Superintendent’s Leadership Institute. It was their first chance to hear from their new leader, Dr. Demetrus Liggins who is set to begin his role as the next Superintendent of Fayette County Public Schools later this month.www.wuky.org
