Cincinnati, OH

WUKY SportsPage Episode 43: Reds Broadcaster Chris Welsh

WUKY
 11 days ago

With Major League Baseball on its All Star Break Keith hooked up with Cincinnati Reds broadcaster and former major leaguer Chris Welsh. He talks about growing up as a Reds fan, his start in baseball, the unusual way he found out he had made the San Diego roster, his rocky start as a batting practice pitcher for the Reds in the early 70s, as well as the status of the current Reds, who are in contention in the National League Central.

