California Makes Historic Investment in HSU’s Polytechnic Plans
Newswise — State Makes Historic Investment in HSU’s Polytechnic Plans. California Governor Gavin Newsom and the State Legislature have agreed on a new state budget with a historic $458 million investment in Humboldt State University’s effort to become Northern California’s first polytechnic institution. The new funds will fast-track the launch of as many as 10 new academic programs by Fall 2023. Additional programs will follow that, primarily in engineering, technology, and applied sciences. Student enrollment is expected to grow quickly.www.newswise.com
