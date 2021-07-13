Ephesians Prysock - Alemany - 2021 South County Classic clips

Earlier this week, we spoke with Taft School (CT) offensive lineman Dominic Rulli about his performance at West Virginia's big man camp last month. We saw him in person at the event, and talked about how he was a top performer. We even included him in our All-Camp Team for the entire summer. A couple of the clips we made were in the highlight video from the event, but Rulli had some film of his own that he shared with EerSports so that we could share it with you. Check it out above.