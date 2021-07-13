Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Critic’s Notebook: Few Surprises in the 2021 Emmy Nominations

gladstonedispatch.com
 12 days ago

Critic’s Notebook: Few Surprises in the 2021 Emmy Nominations. But the races are tight in several categories, although there are some clear favorites. And the broadcast networks might as well stay home.

www.gladstonedispatch.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Nominations#Notebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

Controversial Netflix Reality Show Earns Surprise Emmy Nomination

A Netflix reality show once described as a "cesspool of casteism, colourism, sexism, and classism" has earned itself an Emmy nomination. When the 73rd Emmy Award nominees were unveiled Tuesday, Indian Matchmaking was on the list. The series follows elite Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia as she guides single millennials from Houston to Chicago to Mumbai towards successful arranged marriages.
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

With a Mix of Critical Hits and Popular Fare, These Emmy Nominations Mostly Got It Right (Column)

There’s a lot to like with the 73rd Emmy nominations. For starters, Emmy voters have done what their Oscar voting counterparts have struggled to achieve in recent years: recognize a body of entertainment that is critically acclaimed and rife with examples of the art form at its highest, as well as a broad swath of mostly accessible fare that TV audiences have seen and enjoyed.
TV SeriesPopculture

These Canceled Netflix Shows Earned Quite a Few Emmy Nominations

The 2021 Emmy nominations proved one thing: streaming platforms are major players in the TV landscape. When the nominations were read for the 73rd Emmy Awards on Tuesday, Netflix alone earned 129 nominations, but it wasn’t just the streamer's series promising new seasons that earned recognition because three of Netflix's canceled shows were also shown some love. The Kominsky Method, Country Comfort, and Bonding are all in the running for Emmy awards at this year’s ceremony.
TV & Videosgladstonedispatch.com

2021 TCA Awards: ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Hacks,’ ‘WandaVision’ & More Lead Nominations

2021 TCA Awards: ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Hacks,’ ‘WandaVision’ & More Lead Nominations. The Television Critics Association (TCA) has announced the nominees for this year’s annual TCA Awards. This year’s ceremony recognizes shows and stars who shined during the 2020-2021 TV season with nominees being selected by more than 200 TCA members including critics and journalists from the U.S. and Canada. Nominations span across several unique categories many […]
Celebritiesamericanpeoplenews.com

Read Regé-Jean Page’s Reaction to His 2021 Emmy Nomination

Regé-Jean Page’s impossibly charming portrayal of Duke of Hastings Simon Basset in Bridgerton has earned him an Emmy nomination. His reaction? Just as charming. “It’s a joy to be seen,” the actor wrote on Tuesday in response to the news that he had been nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for the forthcoming award ceremony on Sept. 19. Page went on to congratulate his fellow cast and crew — a “dazzling group of artists” — on the 12 nominations the Netflix series received, including for outstanding drama series. Page also celebrated the Creative Arts Emmy nomination for Sylvie’s Love, in which he appeared in a supporting role. After listing the many nominations, Page wrote, “And 1 happy, tired boy who gets to be a part of it all.”
TV & VideosDerrick

Emmys 2021 nominations: Snubs and surprises

Nobody’s perfect, except for maybe Jean Smart, so we can’t totally fault the Television Academy for missing a few at the Emmy nominations. While “Ted Lasso,” “The Crown” and “The Mandalorian” ran away with the nominations Tuesday, we still noticed a few unexpected additions and cuts.
TV SeriesDerrick

The biggest snubs and surprises of the 2021 Emmy nominations

Most of the best television these days comes via the limited series, a stone-cold fact that you know and I know, but somehow has eluded the television academy, which still hasn’t adjusted its Emmy nomination numbers to keep up with the times. And that failure can only lead to one...
TV Seriesarcamax.com

The biggest snubs and surprises of the 2021 Emmy nominations

Most of the best television these days comes via the limited series, a stone-cold fact that you know and I know, but somehow has eluded the television academy, which still hasn’t adjusted its Emmy nomination numbers to keep up with the times. And that failure can only lead to one...

Comments / 0

Community Policy