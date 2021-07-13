Critic’s Notebook: Few Surprises in the 2021 Emmy Nominations

Regé-Jean Page’s impossibly charming portrayal of Duke of Hastings Simon Basset in Bridgerton has earned him an Emmy nomination. His reaction? Just as charming. “It’s a joy to be seen,” the actor wrote on Tuesday in response to the news that he had been nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for the forthcoming award ceremony on Sept. 19. Page went on to congratulate his fellow cast and crew — a “dazzling group of artists” — on the 12 nominations the Netflix series received, including for outstanding drama series. Page also celebrated the Creative Arts Emmy nomination for Sylvie’s Love, in which he appeared in a supporting role. After listing the many nominations, Page wrote, “And 1 happy, tired boy who gets to be a part of it all.”