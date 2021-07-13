Transition Specialist
Reporting to an Area Manager, the Transition Specialist is primarily a service provider of Hire Heroes USA’s Client Services to active duty service members, veterans and spouses. The Transition Specialist conducts assessments, resume revisions, job search assistance, interview skills training, and workshops. A majority of the Transition Specialist’s time will be spent interacting with clients in person, on the phone, or via email, in order to educate the client on effective job search techniques, improve the client’s resume, develop the client’s interview skills, and assist with job placement, when able. The successful candidate should possess career counseling, resume writing, military service or veterans outreach experience.www.springscareers.com
