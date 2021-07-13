Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Transition Specialist

springscareers.com
 14 days ago

Reporting to an Area Manager, the Transition Specialist is primarily a service provider of Hire Heroes USA’s Client Services to active duty service members, veterans and spouses. The Transition Specialist conducts assessments, resume revisions, job search assistance, interview skills training, and workshops. A majority of the Transition Specialist’s time will be spent interacting with clients in person, on the phone, or via email, in order to educate the client on effective job search techniques, improve the client’s resume, develop the client’s interview skills, and assist with job placement, when able. The successful candidate should possess career counseling, resume writing, military service or veterans outreach experience.

www.springscareers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Seniority#Veterans Develop#Client Service#All Client Service#The Hire Heroes Usa#Employment Opportunities#Hire Heroes Usa#Hire Heroes#Nation#Charity Navigator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Jobs
Related
JobsPark County Republican & Fairplay Flume

Registration Specialist HRRMC has a full-time Registration Specialist opportunity available.

Registration Specialist HRRMC has a full-time Registration Specialist opportunity available. This position is 40 hours per week working in the Out Patient Pavilion or/ our Buena Vista Medical Clinic. The ideal candidate will have excellent customer service and computer skills, be a team player and self-directed. This position is eligible for our full benefits package including : medical, dental and vision insurance, employer matching retirement plans, paid time off accruals, employee gym, and flex spending account. Salary range for this position is $13.22 to $16.57 per hour depending on experience. Apply on line at www.hrrmc.com.
Jobssudbury.ma.us

Job Opening: Occupancy Specialist/Bookkeeper

Immediate part-time opening requiring bookkeeping experience, but with primary responsibilities in public housing administration, for which training will be provided. Excellent opportunity for those interested in the mission of public housing. View the job outline and application procedure in the Documents tab. Priority given to those who apply by July 26, 2021.
Businesslpgasmagazine.com

ADD Systems software specialist retires

Gregg Lounsbury, software application specialist for ADD Systems (Advanced Digital Data Inc.), has retired after more than 20 years with the company. Lounsbury joined ADD Systems in 2000 as a former client; his previous hands-on experience in the industry included product delivery, service technician as well as running a convenience store chain with eight shops.
Family Relationshipsbizjournals

Plan to transition the family business

As the future approaches, family business owners consider exactly how they will transfer their precious business into the hands and control of the next generation. As closely held family businesses expand over time, the needs of the families relying on these businesses are expanding as well. Growth of a business is often viewed in linear metrics — revenue and profitability. However, families can expand exponentially through generations. Such a dynamic creates demands that significantly impact culture, performance, and decision- making, punctuating the need for a succession strategy that aligns the family’s intentions, goals, and cash-flow requirements through multiple generations.
Career Development & Adviceaustintechnologycouncil.org

The Work From Anywhere Transition

The Work from Anywhere Transition is here. So much so, that I’m writing, editing, and publishing this very article right from my phone at a lovely park near my home in Canada. Who knows where your remote workers may be? Here I am in the park, prepping for this Work from Anywhere Transition, enjoying some sun, the right policies, mindset, and tools for the smoothest transition.
Politicstechwire.net

State Agencies Recruiting for IT Specialists and Managers

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. State government departments are recruiting for several responsible positions in technology. The California Department of Technology is seeking a manager (IT Manager II) for...
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Latest News On Payments!

There is an update regarding the fourth stimulus check. We bring to you the latest news regarding a petition of $2,000, payments of $1,000 for all the teachers, and payments of $600 inside California. The Fate Of The 4th Stimulus Check Is Still Unclear!. The article speaks about whether you...
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Prepare Now for War in the Pacific

The window to prepare for war in the western Pacific is closing quickly. The United States must build and prepare naval forces that can deter China, or defeat it if necessary. When I served in the Marine Corps, I spent most of my time as far away from ships as possible in the middle of the Iraqi desert and as a Middle East expert. In what might have been the only successful pivot in recent U.S. foreign policy, since entering Congress, I have dedicated much of my focus to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.
Health Servicescentraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in August

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in August. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020, to give SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In August, approximately 417,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $66 million in...
TrafficStreetsblog Capitol Hill

Report: To Make Transit Safe, Rethink Transit Cops

Transit agencies need to do more to make sure their networks are comprehensively safe — and that may include reforming, defunding, or outright removing police from these critical public spaces, a new report argues. In response to rising calls to rethink the role of police in the transportation realm following...
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘I want the kids to be OK’, says expert who found 1970s end-of-world prediction is on schedule

An expert who found a 1970s forecast on the collapse of society was on schedule has said she would just like “the kids to be OK”.Gaia Herrington – who has produced an update to the decades-old Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) prediction – said her drive is preserving quality of life for younger generations. She had found a 1972 MIT scientific paper’s estimate society would collapse by 2050 appears to be on course, following analysis of the forecast.But Ms Herrington, who works for KPMG, told The Guardian the key findings from her independent research was that “we still have a...
HealthCNBC

Fauci says immunity in vaccinated people might be waning

Citing recent studies that show there might be waning immunity in vaccinated people, Fauci said U.S. health officials are reviewing data to determine when boosters might be needed. "It's a dynamic situation. It's a work in progress, it evolves like in so many other areas of the pandemic," Fauci said.
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

New Reports Indicate Beef Cattle Liquidation is Underway

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) released two cattle related reports on Friday. One being the monthly Cattle on Feed Report, which shows the number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the U.S. for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.3 million head on July 1, 2021. That is 1 percent below July 1, 2020.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, Experts Warn

The Delta variant has brought on a new surge of COVID cases in the U.S. Overall cases in the country have increased by nearly 50 percent in the last week, with more than 80 percent of these new cases being caused by infections with the variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But some states are experiencing higher infection rates than others, which means you should travel with caution.
New York City, NYzachnews.net

News Update: Oatman, AZ: People lined along historic Route 66 to meet man dress as Bearsun as he walks up Black Mountains on his journey to New York well raising money for multiple charities.

Oatman, Arizona: People lined along historic Route 66 on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 to meet man dress as Bearsun as he walks up Black Mountains on his journey to New York well raising money for multiple charities. The ZachNews Team was there as Bearsun was found along the whiny and...
Jobsspringscareers.com

5 Immediate Entry - Level Openings

Are you ready to get your career started, or perhaps just ready for a career change?. We are one the fastest growing marketing firms in the area. We represent major Fortune 500 clients and are looking to expand. We are looking for recent graduates, and MOTIVATED professionals willing to grow...
Businessactionforex.com

Powell Remains In Transit

The Federal Reserve Chairman steadied the post-US-inflation ship overnight, reiterating that virus-disrupted price increases among the CPI components would ease in the coming months. Regarding the labour market, Mr Powell felt that when holidays finished, schools reopened, and federal unemployment benefits rolled off, labour market pressures would alleviate. In other words, the Federal Reserve remains with its tent firmly pitched in the transitory inflation camp, and that the FOMC were still far away from meeting the conditions to begin tapering monetary stimulus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy