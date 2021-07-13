Famous Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Coming to Denver in September

In this postmodern age of art production, we see lots of art about art. Mountains of meta-minded paintings, videos and sculptures offer reflexive images, sounds and forms that point back at their own mediums, materials, styles and influences. Like it or not, art about art is practically de rigueur in today’s gallery scene, where no matter the subject of the work, the “What’s it mean?” content — in one way or another — is often about art itself. Creating something shiny and new in such an overly saturated space can often mean finding a fresh approach, and for Contemporary Art History — currently on view at Channel to Channel — that includes injecting a much-needed dose of irreverence into content that’s all too often overly self-serious and painfully intellectualized.