Gentlemen's Barbershop in Sunbury relocates, expands

SUNBURY — The Gentlemen’s Barbershop (GBS) in Sunbury has a new location, expanding to a space twice as big as the previous building.

The barbershop, which opened in 2014, moved to the former Custom Care Pharmacy at 300 Market St. from 516 Market St. Owner/barber Giovanni Tebar started nine years ago with three barbers and now has eight licensed barbers and two student barbers.

“We were looking to add more barbers and I’m looking to teach more barbers. We were maxed out at the other space where we couldn’t add nobody else,” said Tebar, a Shikellamy High School graduate originally from Brooklyn, N.Y. “I’ve always been keeping an eye out for what would be available in Sunbury that’s also somewhere we can keep growing.”

Tebar said he had three main reasons for wanting to expand: so he could teach future barbers, serve more clientele, and create a fun-filled waiting area complete with pool tables, ping pong, claw machines, four televisions, PlayStation and a snack area.

In addition to basic men’s cuts, GBS offers fades, mohawks, designs, beard grooming, straight razor shaving, hair styling, and eyebrow trimming. GBS also offers strictly clipper or design cuts for women.

For now, GBS haircuts are by appointment only through the website at www.gbsbarbershop.com. Tebar anticipates the official grand reopening in early August with a DJ and food trucks. After the grand opening, GBS will be accepting walk-ins.

Tebar said Sunbury has been a great place for his business.

“There used to be a barbershop on every corner, now shops geared toward men are few and far between,” said Tebar. “Sunbury and the surrounding area have been awesome to us. This area is not used to the way we do things with the detailed haircuts and the atmosphere. The word of mouth spreads like fire. We treat people well, we do our best and those people go home and tell more and more people, and it doesn’t stop.”

Joe Trietley, a barber since the first day in 2014, said the people and the family-like atmosphere are what drives the shop.

“Barbers aren’t just here to be here and fill chairs. They have to be the right fit,” he said. “Customers are part of the barbershop experience. It’s more than just haircuts. It’s getting to know people, sometimes over a lifetime.”

Jared Savlov, of Elysburg, has been a customer since 2017. He said the proximity of the location to his job and the people are what bring him back.

Johnathan Brown, of Lewisburg, said Tebar has always does a nice job on his hair over the last four years.

“He gives good haircuts and I love talking basketball with him,” he said.

In the future, Tebar said his goal is to open more shops throughout the area, but he is more than happy in Sunbury for now.

“This area is home to me,” said Tebar. “I coach sports here, my kids play sports for Shikellamy, and my family is here.”

Tebar is planning renovations over the next couple of months. A grand opening celebration is tentatively planned for August.

The Gentlemen’s Barber Shop is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. They can be found at www.gbsbarbershop.com and on Facebook at “Gentlemen’s Barber Shop.”