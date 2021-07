When you think of the most epic waterfall on the east coast, of course you think of Niagara Falls. It’s one of the most impressive and beautiful waterfalls, not just on the east coast, but in the nation. But, have you ever wondered, “What’s the tallest of all the waterfalls near me in North Carolina?” Well, we have too, and we found it. And you might be surprised to hear that it’s actually higher than Niagara. (Yep, you read that right – higher!) It’s truly one of the most beautiful places in North Carolina!