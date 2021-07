NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS): ILUS is a M&A company focussed on acquiring and developing technology-based companies globally. The company has already completed 3 acquisitions in 2021 and has recently signed two Letters of Intent for the acquisition of two US companies. Now, with key members of the ILUS leadership team, including CEO, Nick Link and Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell, on their way to the US, ILUS wishes to update its valued Shareholders on several important matters linked to the extraordinary progress the company is making.