Big Mama Said, ‘If the Lord Says the Same, Then I Will Too’

I guess the only way to forgive you was to stay as far away from you as possible. I guess I had no choice because the closer I got the worse it all became. The reminders, the triggers, the pain and the wounds that I thought had healed. But here’s what I learned, the wounds heal only when you’re away, only when your voice is not in my head, only when you’re far away because every time I see you, I can’t help but ask myself how?