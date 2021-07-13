Cancel
Religion

Big Mama Said, ‘If the Lord Says the Same, Then I Will Too’

By admin
jacksonvillefreepress.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNNPA NEWSWIRE — via www.blackpressusa.com – By Terry Allen, CEO 1016 Media, Founder, Sister CEO Small Business Camp, Columnist for Texas Metro News – The idea is, “If the Lord permits.” The spiritual Christian submits himself to the will of God. He keeps God’s viewpoint on his whole life. We say, “The Lord willing; I will do this or that.” This attitude demonstrates submission to God’s will. It should be more than a jingle but an orientation of life that accepts God’s providence for my life. “I accept what God chooses to do with me.”

