SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Ys IX: Monstrum Nox’ Review, ‘Minecraft Dungeons’ DLC Coming Soon, Plus the Latest Sales
Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for July 13th, 2021. It’s a very quiet day today, friends. No new releases on the schedule. Very little news. A small list of new sales with only a few highlights in it. And somebody spend too much time playing Metroid: Zero Mission today, so he only has one review ready for you to read. I wonder who that was. Anyway, it’s more a shorter read today, but I hope you like what we’ve got regardless. Let’s get to it!toucharcade.com
