Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

GNO Inc. banking on Louisiana’s wind power industry

By Daily Report Staff
Baton Rouge Business Report
 11 days ago

Louisiana is primed for growth in the wind power industry, according to New Orleans economic development organization GNO Inc. In a new story published by WVUE, GNO Inc. President and CEO Michael Hecht notes that the largest turbines in the world are being developed in New Orleans East, offshore wind farms in the Gulf of Mexico are likely to be developed in the next few years, and Louisiana’s experience as an energy state “will help lead the way for new opportunities in Louisiana.”

www.businessreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Industry
Local
Louisiana Industry
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Energy#Offshore Wind Power#Wvue Gno Inc#10 12 Industry Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Industrymassachusettsnewswire.com

Solar Power World names Sunpro Solar Second Largest Residential Contractor in the U.S.

Recognized by Solar Power World’s 2020 Top Solar Contractors List, Sunpro Solar Soars to the Top. MANDEVILLE, La. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Solar Power World has recognized Sunpro Solar’s installation success by ranking the company at No. 2 for residential solar contractors in the U.S. This is the sixth consecutive year Sunpro Solar has made the Top Solar Contractors List, climbing three spots since last year.
Energy IndustryNews 12

They're not blown away by NJ's offshore wind power plans

Not everyone is blown away by New Jersey's rapidly growing offshore wind energy industry. Opposition to the wind turbines among coastal residents centers not only on how visible they'll be from the shoreline, but on the unknown effects they could have on the ocean and the environment. New Jersey is...
Guadalupe County, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Wind power projects under construction in Guadalupe County

Dallas-based Leeward Renewable Energy expects to complete its 145-megawatt Aragonne Mesa Wind project by December. The company also will finish replacing turbines at its 90-megawatt Aragonne Wind project — now called Aragonne Wind Repower — by the end of the year. Both projects are in Guadalupe County. Aragonne Mesa Wind...
Louisiana Statewgno.com

Entergy: Over 13,000 power outages across Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday afternoon the metro area experienced heavy rainfall and flooding. At 2 p.m. the New Orleans National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for surrounding areas. More than 13,000 Entergy customers found themselves without power, more than 12,000 of those customers from Orleans Parish.
Energy Industrywindpowermonthly.com

EDPR wind farm starts powering Facebook in US

EDP Renewables (EDPR) has reached commercial operations at its 198MW Headwaters II wind farm in Randoph County, Indiana, joining the first-phase – 200MW Headwaters I – which went online in 2014. Facebook has a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for output from a 139MW portion of Headwaters II. The social...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US LNG exports snap losing streak

There were 21 vessels laden with LNG that left US export terminals during the week ending July 21. Federal data show US exports of LNG snapped a two-week lull with an increase in maritime deliveries for the week ending July 21. Data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) published show...
Personal FinancePosted by
BGR.com

Special $1,000 stimulus checks are being sent to certain people – see if you qualify

A new stimulus check as part of a fourth wave of direct payments won’t be coming from the federal government anytime soon. The kickoff of the federal child tax credit payments, which will deliver six monthly stimulus checks to Americans through December, pretty much ensures that. It’s no doubt a tough political challenge to make a case for new stimulus checks when the country is already in the midst of… well, distributing checks, and will be doing so for several more months. What’s being sent out now is the result of chopping up the expanded federal child tax credit into six...
GamblingBaton Rouge Business Report

DraftKings gets license from Louisiana Gaming Control Board

Fantasy sports betting in Louisiana became a reality today after gaming company DraftKings Inc. gained approval from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board at its meeting. The newly licensed DraftKings can now launch its daily fantasy sports product in select Louisiana parishes, including East Baton Rouge, where voters elected to legalize sports betting in 2018. Louisiana is the 44th state to license DraftKings’ games.
Baton Rouge, LABaton Rouge Business Report

Market forces causing some to raise pay in in Baton Rouge

For the past two years, Benny’s Car Wash owner Justin Alford has been offering a starting hourly wage of $12, which is already 66% above the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. But within the past few weeks, Alford has raised the starting pay at his three B-Quik convenience...
Saint Gabriel, LABaton Rouge Business Report

Wetlands mitigation bank looks to partner with St. Gabriel on nature center

What do you do with a wetlands mitigation bank when it’s running out of mitigation credits?. The private investors that own Spanish Lake Restoration LLC—a 4,000-acre wetlands mitigation bank in east Iberville and Ascension parishes that drains all of St. Gabriel’s stormwater—will ask the St. Gabriel City Council tonight to partner with them on developing a wetlands ecological center on the site.
Baton Rouge, LABaton Rouge Business Report

Roundup: Baton Rouge certified / Junior League grants / Inflation rates

Silver: Baton Rouge has achieved a silver certification from What Works Cities, a national initiative launched by Bloomberg Philanthropies to help cities use data to tackle their most pressing challenges, Mayor Sharon Weston Broom announced Wednesday. Baton Rouge is one of just 16 cities to be certified this year and one of only 40 cities to be certified since the program’s launch in 2017. What Works Cities Certification evaluates how well cities are managed by measuring the extent to which city leaders incorporate data in decision-making.
New Orleans, LABaton Rouge Business Report

Roundup: Edwin Edwards / The Fed on inflation / Masks in NOLA

Services: Former Gov. Edwin Edwards will lie in honor from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the state Capitol, where the public will be able to pay its respects to the state’s only four-term governor, USA Today reports. A private funeral for family and close friends is tentatively set for 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at the Old Louisiana State Capitol. Family spokesman Leo Honeycutt says the funeral will be broadcast by Louisiana Public Broadcasting. Get more information.
Baton Rouge, LABaton Rouge Business Report

Soaring cost of materials has Baton Rouge homebuilders in a tight spot

Manchac Homes owner Russell Alleman is arguably the busiest he’s ever been, with demand exceptionally high for the custom homes he builds in the Greater Baton Rouge market. The only problem: He can’t acquire the materials he needs to build each house. At least, not easily. In recent weeks, it’s...
Baton Rouge, LABaton Rouge Business Report

North Baton Rouge getting new economic development district

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber, Baton Rouge North Economic Development District, Build Baton Rouge, and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome today celebrated the passage of SB227, sponsored by state Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, which will establish an economic development district along the Plank Road corridor. The EDD was created in...
Louisiana StateBaton Rouge Business Report

What to expect from Louisiana’s almost certain veto session

Louisiana’s first veto override session in modern history is all but inevitable with every Republican leader in the GOP-dominated House and Senate supporting returning to the Capitol to challenge Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ vetoes. Veto sessions are automatic unless lawmakers opt-out by sending in ballots to the House and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy