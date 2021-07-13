GNO Inc. banking on Louisiana’s wind power industry
Louisiana is primed for growth in the wind power industry, according to New Orleans economic development organization GNO Inc. In a new story published by WVUE, GNO Inc. President and CEO Michael Hecht notes that the largest turbines in the world are being developed in New Orleans East, offshore wind farms in the Gulf of Mexico are likely to be developed in the next few years, and Louisiana’s experience as an energy state “will help lead the way for new opportunities in Louisiana.”www.businessreport.com
