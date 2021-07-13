Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Sheep Jumps When He Hears His Dog Bestie's Name | The Dodo Odd Couples

Marietta Daily Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRescued sheep learns to play tag with his new dog best friend. Keep up with Franklin and Tokoda by checking out Open Barn Sanctuary on Instagram: http://thedo.do/the_open_barn, and Facebook: http://thedo.do/openbarnsanctuary. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 3

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Sheep#Dodo#Love Animals#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Snapchat
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
News Break
Instagram
Related
Animalsjacksonprogress-argus.com

Pittie Goes Wild When He Sees His Grandparents | The Dodo Pittie Nation

This pittie loves his foster kittens — but wait til you see how much he LOVES the grandparents 🥰. Keep up with Kiaro on Instagram: http://thedo.do/kairoandwillow and TikTok: http://thedo.do/kairo_and_willow. To learn more about Kiaro's story, you can check out his book: http://thedo.do/howwemetourmommy. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd.
AnimalsKokomo Perspective

Dog And Parrot Who Didn't Get Along Spend Every Single Moment Together Now | The Dodo Odd Couples

Dog and parrot love to compete for Dad's attention — but he loves them both the same 💙. Keep up with Shadow and Shelby on Instagram: http://thedo.do/shelbythemacaw, TikTok: http://thedo.do/Shelbythemacaw and YouTube: http://thedo.do/ShelbyTheMacaw. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on...
Petsnews-shield.com

Tiny Kitten Follows A Couple A Kilometer Into Their Car | The Dodo Cat Crazy

This tiny stray kitten would not let this couple leave without him. Keep up with Noorie and all her adventures on Instagram: http://thedo.do/wheelsandtails. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like us on Facebook:...
Animalstribuneledgernews.com

Otter Jumps On Guy’s Boat To Escape Orca | The Dodo

Guy lets an otter climb up into his boat so she can escape a hungry orca. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like us on Facebook: http://thedo.do/1dJ9lmn. Read more on our site: http://thedo.do/KWDoNt. For the love of animals. Pass...
Petstribuneledgernews.com

Bulldog Obsessed With His Skateboard Hates When His Parents Try To Take It Away From Him | The Dodo

Bulldog has one interest in life: skateboarding — and he throws the biggest tantrum whenever it’s time to go home!. Keep up with Chowder and his adventures on TikTok: http://thedo.do/chowderthebulldog. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M.
Petstribuneledgernews.com

Stray Cat Waits At Guy's Window Until He's Adopted | The Dodo Soulmates

Stray cat waits outside this guy's window every day — now the guy's his dad and wakes up every morning to the cat sitting on his chest staring at him. Keep up with Adrian and Bojangles on Instagram: https://thedo.do/adriantauss. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o.
AnimalsKokomo Perspective

Dog's Best Friend Caught On Camera Sneaking Over To Play | The Dodo

Great Dane Couldn't Make Other Dogs Friends — Until His New Neighbor Moved In. Keep up with Iris on Instagram: http://thedo.do/iristhebluegreatdane, and TikTok: http://thedo.do/Iristhebluegreatdane. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT.
Animalshomenewshere.com

Iguana Climbs Dad and Gives Him Kisses | The Dodo Soulmates

Iguana loves to climb on his dad to give him kisses, but his cat siblings are so jealous! Buddy gets to go outside, live in custom-built cages, get pets, and even meet the new baby. Keep up with Buddy and his adventures on TikTok: http://thedo.do/lizardthebuddy. and Instagram: http://thedo.do/Lizardthebuddy. Introducing Dodo...
AnimalsForsyth County News

Sudie Crouch: Where a cat’s loyalty lies

When Sexy Frank showed up here several years ago, I was the one who insisted on befriending him. Even after he attacked me, scratching my leg horribly and leaving it bloody, I still saw goodness in that mini-panther. “Don’t tell Nennie,” I instructed Cole. “She will freak out and think...
Animalshomenewshere.com

Sisters Have A Sleepover With... Their Tiny Baby Donkey?! | The Dodo Little But Fierce

This tiny baby donkey becomes obsessed with her human sisters and follows them everywhere... Even in the house!. Special thanks to Juliana for sharing her footage with us! Keep up with Opal on Instagram: http://thedo.do/farmgirleats and YouTube: http://thedo.do/ShesGoneCountry. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow...
Petsanimalfair.com

Sweet and spirited Dariela is looking for a family that matches her energy.

Animal Fair Media and Wendy Diamond are proud to present this beautiful, adoptable dog – join us in helping her find a loving home today! Open your heart and help us reach our goal! And if you or someone you know gives this truly wonderful, and worthy dog a home, please send us a picture celebrating this newfound Puppy Love and we’ll post it to our ever-expanding gallery of pet and parent pairs that we have helped bring together! There is no better feeling than snuggling up with a dog. Millions of dogs would like nothing more than to have a parent to sleep with and to give all their love. You could make a dog’s dream come true through adoption! Today we have Dariela!

Comments / 3

Community Policy