Jasper County Sheriff's Report for Mon, July 13th, 2021

It’s hard to believe it’s already mid-July; time really does pass faster as you get older. Thank goodness I’m back to work after having a kidney removed a couple of weeks ago. The doctor said he had both bad news and good news; The bad news was I had cancer and the good news is I HAD cancer; he was able to remove all cancerous tissue and the margins were clear and I am cancer free! Thanks to everyone who has been praying for me and my recovery. I’m still not able to run a foot race but I am getting better and stronger every day. Prayers DO work and I am grateful.