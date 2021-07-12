Cancel
Jasper County, TX

Jasper County Sheriff's Report for Mon, July 13th, 2021

By Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to believe it’s already mid-July; time really does pass faster as you get older. Thank goodness I’m back to work after having a kidney removed a couple of weeks ago. The doctor said he had both bad news and good news; The bad news was I had cancer and the good news is I HAD cancer; he was able to remove all cancerous tissue and the margins were clear and I am cancer free! Thanks to everyone who has been praying for me and my recovery. I’m still not able to run a foot race but I am getting better and stronger every day. Prayers DO work and I am grateful.

