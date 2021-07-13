Cancel
NHL’s hopes for next season: 82 games, return to previous divisions in 2021-22

By James O'Brien
NBC Sports
Cover picture for the articleDuring the NHL’s latest batch of GM meetings, the league rolled out its hopes for a 2021-22 schedule, which would include a return to 82 games in the regular season. At NHL.com, Tom Gulitti summarized some of the most important aims of that return to an 82-game slate, which would ideally begin in October and end in April. (This had been the NHL regular season standard before COVID disrupted the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.)

