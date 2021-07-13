Halo Co-Creator Shares Original Halo Weapon Prototypes, Including A Microwave Gun

343 Industries has confirmed a controversial multiplayer feature is present in Halo Infinite. The past couple of years, one of the biggest talking points in games like Fortnite, Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and more has been skill-based matchmaking, also known as SBMM. SBMM has been around for a long time, but in recent years it's come under the microscope and been the target of criticism as it's evolved and become more and more crucial to the experience of games it's implemented in. And as you would expect, it's in Halo Infinite.