Halo Co-Creator Shares Original Halo Weapon Prototypes, Including A Microwave Gun
The Halo franchise has gone through many changes throughout the years, including changing the entire studio behind the game as well. With Halo Infinite on the horizon and the 20th anniversary for Halo: Combat Evolved coming up in November, Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto just shared a few of the weapons that never made it into the game. If you're like us and enjoy seeing early prototypes and pitches for some of our favorite games, then these will suit your fancy just fine.www.gameinformer.com
