Police investigate lending library, mailbox explosions in NE Portland

Portland police are investigating explosions of a neighborhood library exchange box and a mailbox in Northeast Portland over the weekend. The explosions happened late Saturday and early Monday, about 5 miles from each other. Nobody was injured, police said.

Police said at this time they have no suspect information or evidence that indicates the two explosions are related.

The first explosion happened Saturday at 11:33 p.m. in the area of Northeast 85th Avenue and Fremont Street . Officers investigating reports of a loud explosion found a lending library that had been destroyed in the blast. Two nearby homes received minor damage.

Portland Police Lt. Greg Pashley told KGW that responding officers said it looked like someone put fireworks in the lending library box.

Meg Krugel and her family installed the lending library box three years ago. She said last year it was destroyed around the same time. She didn't hear the blast on Saturday, but noticed a hole in her front door while making breakfast on Sunday.

"When we woke up the next morning our front door looked like it had been bashed in and so we came outside and discovered that the little library had been completely exploded and their were pieces three or four houses down the way," said Krugel

Krugel says they will not be putting the library back up.

"It's just unfortunate," Krugel said. "I mean it's on such a main street and people used it a lot."

The second explosion happened Monday at 1:17 a.m. when a brick mailbox enclosure exploded in front of a building in the area of Northeast 148th Avenue and Couch Street .

"Boom! It just a big explosion," said Robert Rasmussen, who lives next door.

He and other neighbors walked outside to see what the noise was, multiple neighbors thought it was a car crash.

Police temporarily shut down Northeast 148th Avenue between East Burnside Street and Northeast Glisan Street.

Pashley said the debris from the explosion spread about 100 feet across Northeast 148th Avenue.

"We are very lucky that no bystanders were injured by the debris from this blast," police said in a tweet .

