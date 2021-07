It's not a secret that teenage years involve lots of learning about oneself, figuring out which after-school activities turn into passions, which subjects in school turn into careers, or at least initial majors in college, what makes a good friend. Middle school and high school were the times when I learned that I'm passionate about religion, I'm not so competitive in team sports, history is not my subject, and, maybe most importantly, I am a planner by nature. Some students are like me—they naturally have lists and plans running around in their heads. Others, probably the majority, are the polar opposite. Planning can be stressful for teens. Long-term planning for the future can even be paralyzing.