Adirondack Explorer

Hikers injured on Haystack, Algonquin trail, Mount Jo

Adirondack Explorer
Adirondack Explorer
 11 days ago

Recent NYS DEC Forest Ranger actions:

Town of North Elba

Essex County

Wilderness Rescue:

On July 5 at 2:37 p.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from a passerby reporting a 64-year-old woman from Palisades Park, New Jersey, with a non-weight bearing ankle injury near MacIntyre Falls on the trail to Algonquin Mountain in the High Peaks Wilderness Area. Forest Rangers Evans, Lewis, Bode, and Mecus and Assistant Forest Ranger (AFR) McPherson responded by hiking up from the Adirondak Loj. Once on scene, Forest Rangers assessed the subject’s injury and began slowly walking the hiker down off the mountain to the old Marcy Dam trail where additional Rangers were staged with UTVs. At 8:07 p.m., the hiker was back to the trailhead and said she would seek medical attention on her own.

Town of Keene

Essex County

Wilderness Rescue:

On July 10 at 10:22 a.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from Garmin Inreach Emergency Services reporting an alert from a hiker on the trail to Haystack Mountain. The 65-year-old hiker from Burlington, Vermont, reported breaking her wrist. Forest Ranger Mecus and the Johns Brook Lodge Caretaker responded to assist. Once on scene, Ranger Mecus provided medical attention and began escorting the hiker off the mountain. At 7:15 p.m., Ranger Mecus and the injured hiker arrived at the garden trailhead and the subject said she would seek additional medical attention on her own.

Town of North Elba

Essex County

Wilderness Rescue:

On July 10 at 2:05 p.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch received a radio transmission from AFR McPherson reporting a hiker with an ankle injury on the Long Trail to Mount Jo. AFR McPherson responded to the location and found the 49-year-old hiker from Apopka, Florida, with a lower leg injury. Forest Rangers Evans and O’Connor also responded, along with ADK Mountain Club staff, to carry the subject to the trailhead. At 4:37 p.m., the hiker was turned over to the Lake Placid Ambulance Squad for additional medical treatment and all resources were clear of the scene.

Town of Keene

Essex County

Wilderness Rescue:

On July 10 at 4:50 p.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch received a radio transmission from AFR McLenithan reporting a 26-year-old hiker from Albany on the summit of Giant Mountain with signs of dehydration and fatigue. Forest Ranger Lewis responded to assist. AFR McLenithan provided the hiker with fluids and food. Feeling better, the subject and the AFR began hiking back to the trailhead. At 9:13 p.m., Ranger Lewis notified Dispatch that the hiker was back at the trailhead and given a courtesy ride back to their vehicle.

