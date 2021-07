Welcome to Law.com Class Actions: Critical Mass, Law.com’s weekly briefing for class action and mass tort attorneys. I’m Amanda Bronstad. I listened in on the first of three lengthy hearings this week aimed at addressing a flood of objections to the $641 million settlement over Flint’s water contamination. Lawyers didn’t come up for air after last month’s recalls of CPAP machines, with 10 cases filed so far. The 16-member plaintiffs’ team in the herbicide paraquat MDL will have 11 women and four attorneys of color.