Multiple fires burning in Oregon, SW Washington

There are a number of fires burning in Oregon and SW Washington. The region saw an earlier-than-usual start to the season due to the dry conditions and record-setting late-June heat that is complicating firefighting efforts and causing some fires to spread rapidly. Note: No fire that is more than 90% contained is listed.





Oregon





Bootleg Fire

Location: Fremont-Winema National Forest, approximately 11 miles northeast of Sprague River.

Acreage: 201,923 as of Tuesday

Cause: Unknown

Began: July 6

Containment: 0%

Closures: The Fremont-Winema National Forest is closed to the public in the area of the fire.

Evacuation information: The evacuation center for the Bootleg fire is located at the Klamath County Fairgrounds (in Klamath Falls), South 6th Street entrance only.

For the latest information about evacuations in Klamath County for the Bootleg Fire, please visit the Klamath County Facebook page or sign up for alerts . For the latest information about evacuations in Lake County, please visit the Lake County Facebook page or sign up for alerts .

An evacuation map can be found here .

Klamath County evacuations

Level 3 (Go Now): In Klamath County north of the town of Beatty, the east side of Godowa Springs Road, north of the OC and E Trail to the Klamath County line.

Level 2 (Get Set): In Klamath County near the town of Sprague River, Klamath Forrest Estates/Moccasin Hills area

Level 1 (Be Ready): In Klamath County, between Beatty and Bly three miles south of Highway 140, from Yellow Jacket Springs to Fishhole Creek.

Authorities in the area say they are taking evacuations seriously and are arresting those who return to the Level 3 areas or have not left.

Lake County evacuations

Level 3 (Go Now): South of the Sycan River, south of Forest Roads 3239 and 28, and the Gearhart Wilderness west of Forest Road 3372 in Lake County.

Level 2 (Get Set): Sycan Marsh area, Chocktoot Creek Drainage area, west of Forest Road 28 and east of Forest Road 3372, north of Forest Road 34, and through the area that includes Corral Creek Campground and Mitchell Monument.

Level 1 (Be Ready): From the northeast at the Lake County line, through the Yamsay Mountain Recreation Area, extending east to the south of Thompson Reservoir to Winter Rim Recreation Area, then south near the Forest Boundary, then following Chewaucan Road south to Forest Road 34.

Expanded forest closure order

The expanded forest closure order is on National Forest System lands south of Silver Lake Road between U.S. Highway 97 and Oregon State Highway 31; west of Oregon State Highway 31 and U.S. Highway 395; north of the Oregon-California Stateline; northeast of Willow Valley Road, Langell Valley Road, Bly Mountain Cutoff Road, Oregon State Highway 140 and Sprague River Road to U.S. Highway 97; and east of U.S. Highway 97 between Chiloquin and Silver Lake Road.

Jack Fire

Location: Umpqua National Forest

Acreage: 12,533 as of Tuesday

Cause: Under investigation

Began: July 5

Containment: 15%

Closures: State Highway 138E from Steamboat Creek to milepost 55 is closed to traffic. The Steamboat Inn is also closed. A “soft closure” checkpoint is set up at Lemolo Lake junction to allow for local access to nearby recreation areas including the link. For up to date closure info click here.

Evacuation information:



Level 3 (GO NOW) All Forest Service campgrounds including Apple Creed, Horseshoe Bend and Eagle Rock. The Dry Creek community and all residences on Illahee Road.



Level 2 (GET READY): All residences between mile markers 38–43, including the Steamboat Inn and residences on Brindle Bug Road, Steelhead Caddis Road and businesses located between milepost 51-55 on Highway 138E.

Grandview Fire

Location: Lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry and on the Crooked River National Grassland

Acreage: 5,723 as of Tuesday

Cause: Under investigation

Began: July 11

Containment: 5%

Closures: None

Evacuation information:

Sisters Middle School, located at 15200 OR-242 in Sisters has been set up as a temporary evacuation point.

Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuation orders have been issued in Deschutes and Jefferson Counties. Click here to view an up-to-date map of evacuation zones.









Bruler Fire

Location: Forest Service land in the Sweet Home Ranger District near Detroit.

Acreage: 100

Cause: Not listed

Began: July 12

Containment: 0%

Closures: The public is asked to avoid Daly Lake, Tule Lake, the Old Cascade Crest trails, Forest Roads 11 (Straight Creek Road/Quartzville Road), Forest Road 10 leading south from Detroit Lake, Forest Roads 1161, 1133 and 1012.

Evacuations: None





Washington

Lick Creek Fire (Formerly Dry Gulch Fire)

Location: Umatilla National Forest, 15 miles SE of Pomeroy, WA.

Acreage: 58,011 as of Tuesday

Cause: Lightning

Began: July 8

Containment : 20%

Closures: The Umatilla National Forest has closed some public lands. More info here.

Evacuation information:



An evacuation Red Cross Shelter is at Echo Hills Church, located at 3215 Echo Hills Drive in Lewiston, Idaho. You can reach the shelter at 509-508-1299.



Level 3 (GO NOW): The Harlow Ridge area and Cloverland Road south of Brisley Road.

Green Ridge – Turkey Trail

Location: 30 miles east of Walla Walla, WA

Acreage: 338 acres as of Tuesday

Cause: None listed

Began: July 7

Containment: None listed

Closures: All Forest Service Lands, roads and trails within the Pomeroy Ranger District of the Umatilla National Forest.

Evacuation information: None at this time

Lyle Hill Fire

Location: Near Lyle, WA

Acreage: 150 acres

Cause: None listed

Began: July 12

Containment: None listed

Closures: None

Evacuation information: Level 1 (BE READY) evacuation order for the Centerville-High Prairie area from Mile post 2 on Centerville Highway to Alder Springs.















