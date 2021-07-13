Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

How to Control Spam Emails in Gmail With Templates and Filters

By Shan Abdul
makeuseof.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany digital marketers and online business owners have to respond to the same type of emails multiple times a day. The process can be both overwhelming and time-consuming. In such situations, response templates can come in handy. A few filters in Gmail will also help you be more efficient with spam.

www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spam#Email Account#Gmail#Ebooks#Settings#Save Changes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
Related
Cell PhonesStandard-Examiner

How to stop spam texts that are sent to your device

Texting has become the communication method of choice for many smartphone users. Even my 83-year-old dad texts me and has gotten pretty good at it. A few months ago, he started using animated gifs to express his pleasure with a project we were working on together and upcoming visit plans — a cartoon dog with a jaunty hat is his favorite. Just last week, he sent his first video in a text to me that showed a family of deer in the field behind his pool. But some senders are not so delightful.
InternetCNET

Facebook can track you across the web. Here's how to stop it

If you haven't been using the privacy feature Facebook introduced last year, now's the time to start. It's called Off-Facebook Activity and it lets you see and control data that apps and websites share with the platform -- and monitor the kind of information third-party apps can access. With the...
Cell Phoneskomando.com

9 apps caught stealing Facebook passwords – Delete them now

Android as an operating system is incredibly versatile. Since it is open-source software, it means that a lot of companies can develop apps for billions of users. It is a huge ecosystem that provides apps for almost anything. But just as there are millions of useful applications, some developers try...
Cell PhonesLifehacker

Uninstall These Malicious Android Apps That Stole Facebook Passwords

Researchers from Dr. Web have found nine apps with more than 5.8 million combined downloads that were sneakily stealing user’s Facebook passwords using a genuine Facebook login page. As of writing, Google has banned the developer and removed these nine apps from the Play Store, but if you’ve downloaded any of them, it’s time to change your passwords.
Internetmakeuseof.com

Forgot Your Facebook Password? Here's How to Reset It

Can't log in to your Facebook account because you forgot your password? Relax, take a deep breath, and don't panic. First off, you're not alone. Many people often forget their passwords. Secondly, you can reset your password to regain access to your Facebook account. We'll show you how to in...
Internethowtogeek.com

What Happens to Your Online Accounts When You Die?

We’re all going to die someday, but the same can’t be said for our online accounts. Some will persist forever, others might expire due to inactivity, and some have preparations in place for when you pass away. So, let’s have a look at what happens to your online accounts when you go offline forever.
Cell Phonesinputmag.com

How to block spam calls on iOS and Android phones

It’s not just you: spam calls are more prevalent than ever, and more difficult to stop, too. Technological advances have made it near-impossible to escape robocalls. One center can make millions of calls a day — and they are generally profitable for scammers, so they’re not going away any time soon, either. People reported falling for scam calls between June 2020 and June 2021. The FTC says it takes spam calls seriously, but its resources for actually stopping them are…slim. “Just block ‘em and report ‘em” only goes so far without any actual recommendations. Like the common cold, fighting spam calls isn’t easy — but we can minimize their effects on our daily lives. We have some recommendations on how to best do so without losing your mind... Often the least expensive and pain-free spam-blocking methods are provided right through your provider. These apps are usually included in your plan at no charge, with premium services available for an upcharge. You can also report numbers that slip through, along with notes, or send all unknown callers straight to voicemail. It allows filtering by risk level; you can send potential spam calls to voicemail or terminate them altogether. If free offerings aren’t cutting it, there are plenty of other apps created to avoid robocalls. Hiya Hiya also has a remarkable reputation for blocking spam calls and focuses on reporting them so other users can avoid the same numbers in the future. It’s $3.99 per month as well, though you can also buy a yearly plan at a significant discount of $24.99. Download it on iOS or Android.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

WhatsApp will delete your account if you have any of these apps installed

It is used by more than 2,500 million users per month, a figure that attests that WhatsApp is the most important mobile app today – because it is basically used per month by more than 1/4 of the world’s population. And it is that the way we talk the most throughout the day with someone is through WhatsApp precisely, which makes it more popular but not the most complete.
Cell PhonesPosted by
HackerNoon

What an IP Address Can Reveal About You

An IP address is nothing more than a unique online identifier. Each computer in the world has its own IP address and it is thanks to this naming system between machines that computers can connect to each other. Specifically, an IP, which uses what is known as the IPv4 protocol, contains four individual numbers separated by a period.
InternetPosted by
SlashGear

700 million LinkedIn user records are now being sold to hackers

Social networks are often associated with a younger demographic and unprofessional behavior, but the term technically includes even networks used for more serious matters. For more than a decade now, LinkedIn’s name has become synonymous with professional networking, the kind of thing you’d often do at parties and social gatherings, except completely online. It might not be as big as a catch as Facebook, but that still makes LinkedIn a prime target for hacks and leaks, as shown by this latest incident involving 700 million user records.
Cell PhonesPosted by
The US Sun

Warning apps are tracking location and data even when you DON’T use them & Facebook Messenger is one of WORST offenders

PHONE apps could be tracking your data even when you don’t use them and Facebook Messenger is among the worst offenders, experts say. As the public becomes more concerned about the information they unknowingly share with bigger tech companies, privacy specialists are encouraging people to think about what they could be giving away before they download an app.
Cell Phonestheclevelandamerican.com

If you are using these apps, you may be leaving WhatsApp

Over the years, many have appealed Alternative applications To complete the functions of WhatsApp Messenger, When you realize that you are not giving enough. These are usually very specific questions, but they make sense: if the company does not provide the service, if there is another, why not try it?
Technologyiotgadgets.com

Google Play apps said to have malicious software that steals Facebook login information

Nine malicious apps have been found to collect users Facebook login details. These apps had around 5 million downloads by real-time users. This information was recently found by the anti-virus software company Dr Web that specialises in analysing various sources and exterminating any viruses that may be present. The full information has been posted on their website, and it can be found here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy