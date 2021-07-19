The Story's #HeyHelp microdonation drives

We have started offering up a new segment each week during The Story with Dan Haggerty called "Hey Help" – it's a chance to highlight non-profits doing crucial work in Oregon and SW Washington.

The routine is simple. Each week, Dan will present a new organization he'd like to highlight and asks you to consider a small donation to the group.

We will share the causes within this article every week. If you know of a cause that could benefit, please reach out to: TheStory@KGW.com.

If you are not able to give but want to support the effort, please consider sharing this link with others who may feel encouraged to donate. Thank you all for your consideration and generosity!

July 19-July 23: Northwest Association for Blind Athletes

The mission of Northwest Association for Blind Athletes (NWABA) is to provide life-changing opportunities through sports and physical activity to individuals who are blind and visually impaired. A group of students who were visually impaired formed the association in 2007 to ensure that people who are blind were participating in sports and physical activity. Today, NWABA is a rapidly expanding 501(c)(3) charitable organization that provides more than 1,900 children, youth, adults and military veterans with visual impairments tailored programming which improves self-confidence and self-esteem, promotes independence, creates an inclusive community of supporters, and builds the skills necessary to succeed in all areas of life including school and employment.

Click here to donate to NWABA

July 12-July 16: Friends of Trees

We need trees more than ever. Trees cool our planet, fight climate change, clean our air and water, provide habitat, and help make us healthy. And when planted the Friends of Trees way, with thousands of volunteers, trees grow community. Since 1989 Friends of Trees has planted 870,000+ trees and native shrubs in neighborhoods and natural areas; in a typical season 5,000+ volunteers help plant more than 40,000 trees and native shrubs in events that take place in six counties across two states. Our partnerships with schools help connect youth to the environment through hands-on field work and environmental education; community partnerships provide at-risk high school students and adults from underserved communities with paid internships that promote environmental education, leadership skill-building and workforce training.

Click here to donate to Friends of Trees, please select KGW in the "How did you hear about us" section.

June 28-July 9: Blanchet House

Blanchet House of Hospitality in downtown Portland is a refuge for people struggling to survive on the margins of our city. They offer homecooked meals, clothing, hygiene supplies, sack lunches, and life-saving shelter programs daily. They've been serving the poor for nearly 70 years. During this dangerous heatwave, Blanchet House is a hub for drinking water. They are helping to bring relief to people unable to escape the dangerous heat by handing out water and cold drinks, reusable water bottles, and ice. Volunteers will refill containers brought to their doors for humans and their pets. A donation to Blanchet House will support its critical services to people struggling to survive on the margins of our city with nowhere else to go.

Click here to donate to Blanchet House

June 21-25: One Tail at a Time PDX (OTAT)

One Tail at a Time is a all-breed, no-kill, foster-based companion animal rescue based in Portland. Their mission is to improve the lives of companion animals by providing humane, individualized care and a chance to know the comforts of a loving home through advocacy, education, and support of those in need.

Click here to donate to OTAT PDX

June 14-18, 2021: YWCA's Family Preservation Project

In an effort to interrupt intergenerational cycles of criminal justice involvement in families, the Family Preservation Project addresses the distinct needs of children of incarcerated parents, incarcerated mothers, and families/caregivers. FPP provides regular and meaningful visits between mothers and children, caregiver and family support, hands-on mentoring, and works to help minimize post-incarceration barriers to thriving families and successful communities.

Research has shown that strong relationships between incarcerated mothers and their children and family are among the strongest predictors of success post-incarceration. SB 720 creates FPP in statute, requires regular evaluation and provides funding through 2029.

#HeyDan viewers helped raise $1,886 for YWCA!

June 7-11, 2021: Santiam Service Integration

Santiam Service Integration Disaster Management provides critical support to survivors since the 2020 wildfires. Their team has been providing valuable services to the canyon communities for nearly five years. Within the last 9 months, they have refined their operations and have been crucial in getting households into long-term housing solutions and connected to local, state, and federal resources. They are the leaders in the Canyon providing disaster case management. Additionally, they have been a refuge for those traumatized by the wildfires and have helped survivors gain access to mental health and other available supports. Up to this point Santiam Hospital has been funding the majority of the recovery effort provided by Santiam Service Integration Disaster Management Team.

#HeyDan viewers helped raise $5,071.15 for SIT!

May 31-June 4, 2021: Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metropolitan Area

Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metro (BGCP) plays a vital role in our community, empowering more than 6,400 youth each year to discover their full potential through impactful after-school and summer programs. Clubs are designed to support kids and teens as they develop the qualities, they need to achieve academic success, become responsible leaders, and live healthy lives. Today, the Clubs operate nine facilities located throughout the metropolitan area, including school-based programs in the North Clackamas School District. BGCP meets the critical needs of our diverse members by providing everyday necessities such as healthy meals and snacks, academic support, counseling services, field trips and employment opportunities. Clubs open doors of opportunity for young people to achieve their great future.

#HeyDan viewers helped raise $680 for Boys & Girls Club!

May 24-28, 2021: Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare

We all deserve safety, stability, and well-being. Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare is ensuring access to whole health care -- integrated mental health and addictions services, primary care, and housing -- for our most vulnerable community members who are facing significant adversities. For more than 40 years, Cascadia has been the community health and housing safety net provider for Oregonians of all ages experiencing mental health and addiction challenges, trauma, poverty, and homelessness.

#HeyDan viewers helped raise for $3,639 Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare!

May 17-21, 2021: SOLVE

Founded in 1969, SOLVE’s mission is to bring Oregonians together to improve our environment and build a legacy of stewardship. SOLVE restores and preserves Oregon’s environment by mobilizing the power of volunteers and partners with the generosity of donors. Across the state, SOLVE brings diverse communities together to improve the health and safety of our neighborhoods and natural areas including our coast, rivers, parks, and forests.

#HeyDan viewers helped raise for $5,344.60 SOLVE!