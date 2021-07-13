Cancel
Richland County, SC

Mother and son arrested after armed robbery at gas station, says RCSD

By Karamie Hallman
coladaily.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a mother and son Tuesday after a robbery at a nearby gas station. Deputies responded to reports of a robbery at the CK Mart located at 2624 Broad River Road around 2 a.m. Tuesday. It was reported that a man wearing a McDonald’s uniform entered the store, stated that he had a gun and threatened the clerk. During a review of the surveillance video, deputies said it was found that the man stole several lottery tickets and left the scene.

