Mother and son arrested after armed robbery at gas station, says RCSD

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a mother and son Tuesday after a robbery at a nearby gas station. Deputies responded to reports of a robbery at the CK Mart located at 2624 Broad River Road around 2 a.m. Tuesday. It was reported that a man wearing a McDonald’s uniform entered the store, stated that he had a gun and threatened the clerk. During a review of the surveillance video, deputies said it was found that the man stole several lottery tickets and left the scene.