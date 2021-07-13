Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aloha, OR

Aloha man drowns while saving daughter in White River

Posted by 
KGW
KGW
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3emve6_0avpZabG00

An Aloha man drowned in White River, outside of Tygh Valley, on Saturday afternoon, the Wasco County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) reported. Witnesses told deputies that the man went under after saving his daughter from a whirlpool.

The victim, 38-year-old Jason Manuel Vantine, of Aloha, was visiting White River Falls State Park with his two children, WCSO said. According to witnesses, Vantine and one of his daughters were swimming in the river when they were caught in a whirlpool and started to struggle.

Vantine was able to free his daughter from the whirlpool but then went under. A bystander jumped in the water and pulled the young girl to safety and then went back and pulled Vantine from the river.

After they arrived, deputies and medics assisted bystanders with CPR but Vantine was pronounced dead at the scene. His children were uninjured and taken home to Aloha by Oregon State Police troopers.

WATCH: KGW Headlines on Demand

Comments / 0

KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tygh Valley, OR
County
Wasco County, OR
Local
Oregon Accidents
City
Aloha, OR
City
Wasco, OR
Aloha, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Falls#White River#Swimming#Oregon State Police#Accident#Cpr#Kgw Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy