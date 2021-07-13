Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook engineers spied on and stalked women: Report

By Seth Lemon
Posted by 
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 11 days ago

For more than a decade, thousands of Facebook engineers accessed users’ personal and private data, including information only available to the website, according to an excerpt from a newly released book.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Talk#Telegraph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
Related
InternetCNET

Facebook can track you across the web. Here's how to stop it

If you haven't been using the privacy feature Facebook introduced last year, now's the time to start. It's called Off-Facebook Activity and it lets you see and control data that apps and websites share with the platform -- and monitor the kind of information third-party apps can access. With the...
InternetPosted by
Daily Dot

Facebook employees accused of accessing personal data to track women

A Facebook engineer used his access to user data to track down a woman who had left them after they fought, according to a new book. Insider reports that An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination, by Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang, details how Facebook had numerous employees who abused their access to user data to track down women.
InternetPosted by
Daily Mail

Mark Zuckerberg wants to turn Facebook into a 'metaverse' - a virtual world where users can meet up and hang out - all from the comfort of the sofa

Get ready for the metaverse. In a new interview on Thursday, Mark Zuckerberg said that over the next five years, he wants people to think of Facebook not as a social media company, but a 'metaverse' company, akin to a virtual environment where people can work and play for most of their 24 hours without leaving their home.
POTUSNPR

Reporters Reveal 'Ugly Truth' Of How Facebook Enables Hate Groups And Disinformation

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. A new book investigates Facebook's failure to protect against spreading hate speech, disinformation, conspiracy theories and calls to violence. The book also shows how Facebook became an advertising company, monetizing its users and their data. The book is called "An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook's Battle For Domination." My guests are the authors, Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang, who are reporters for The New York Times. Frenkel covers cybersecurity and is based in San Francisco and covers technology and regulatory policy and is based in Washington, D.C.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

'Special Report' panel on White House flagging problematic posts for Facebook

This is a rush transcript of "Special Report with Bret Baier" on July 15, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. DR. VIVEK MURTHY, U.S. SURGEON GENERAL: While it often appears innocuous on social media apps and retails site or search engines, the truth is that misinformation takes away our freedom to make informed decisions about our health and the health of our loved ones. During the COVID-19 pandemic, health misinformation has led people to resist wearing masks in high risk settings. It's led them to turn down proven treatment and to choose not to get vaccinated.
Technologybluewaterhealthyliving.com

Facebook says Iran-based spies targeted defense workers

Facebook on Thursday said it disrupted an Iran-based espionage operation targeting defense and aerospace workers in Europe and the United States. Fake accounts posing as company job recruiters or employees were used to dupe targets, according to head of cyber espionage investigations Mike Dvilyanski. “This effort was highly targeted,” Dvilyanski...
InternetNeowin

Facebook Messenger unveils emoji search bar, a new chat theme and more

Facebook Messenger unveiled last week a new feature to elevate the users' emoji experience with Soundmojis, which allows you to send short sound clips over chat. The messaging service is now rolling out another capability that should make finding your favorite emojis a breeze. Messenger has added a new search...
Businessbizjournals

Diversity at Facebook: Inside the social media giant's 2021 report

Editor's note: Silicon Valley tech companies post regular updates on how they're doing recruiting, retaining and promoting diverse job candidates. The information below comes from Facebook's most recent report, which covers 2021. To explore more companies, click here. Headquarters: Menlo Park. CEO: Mark Zuckerberg. Top diversity officer: Maxine Williams, chief...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Review: The many unseemly faces of Facebook

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Given the controversies that have dogged Facebook in the past few years, the social network’s continuing domination is remarkable. A new book by New York Times reporters Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang reveals disturbing details about recent scandals and Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg’s handling of the near-$1 trillion company’s growing power. Despite all the bad publicity and political outrage, there’s a nagging sense that none of it really matters, least of all to its 3 billion-plus users.
Internethowtogeek.com

How to Unblock Someone on Facebook

Want to give someone a second chance and allow them to view your Facebook profile? It’s easy to unblock someone you have blocked in your Facebook account. We’ll show you how to do this on the Facebook site and the mobile app. When you unblock someone, they can see your...
ReligionThe Independent

Facebook launches new feature to let users ask for ‘prayers’

Facebook has long sought your attention. In recent weeks, it has started asking for your prayers as well in a new tool now available for US Facebook groups. The prayer feature is part of Facebook’s recent and concerted outreach to the religious community, which it is speaking about in detail to media for the first time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy